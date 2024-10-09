Community shares major concerns following years of destruction from natural gas plant: 'It's going to be a nightmare'

A community in Louisiana is getting heated after years of living with a natural gas plant that is causing major disruptions to their lives.

What's happening?

A liquefied natural gas line has been under construction since 2021 in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. The gas project is being managed by Venture Global and is set to export over 22 million tons of gas annually.

However, the construction has disrupted the lives of many citizens in the area from water shortages to traffic congestion. These issues and others are pushing the community to raise concerns about the long-term impacts of the gas line on both the environment and residents' quality of life.

Why is this gas line concerning?

As reported by the Guardian, residents are reporting increased ambulance delays, poor water quality, and over 90% more emergency medical calls. Locals are feeling trapped as road conditions worsen and essential services are compromised, such as hurricane escape routes.

"It's going to be a nightmare," one resident told the Guardian, anticipating the upcoming hurricane season. "I don't care if I have to live in a cardboard box — I want out."

In addition to these living concerns, the environmental impact of gas lines is substantial. Methane, which is being carried by the gas line, is a major contributor to Earth's overheating. Leaks from gas lines can worsen this by releasing large amounts of this gas into the atmosphere, which increases air pollution. The infrastructure required for gas lines can also harm wildlife and infringe on natural resources due to the damage it causes to the habitat.

What's being done about the gas line?

Residents and local officials are calling for solutions to address the strain Venture Global's gas plant is placing on Plaquemines Parish.

One proposed solution is for the company to buy out homeowners who wish to leave the area, similar to previous buyouts in other industrial zones. Others are demanding that stricter water usage regulations be put in place to ensure that local residents are prioritized over the plant's industrial needs. Strengthening infrastructure and enforcing environmental protections could also help balance community needs and the energy project's demands.

