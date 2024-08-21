State officials work to overturn policy inspired by youth-led environmental movement: 'Lawmakers have consciously prioritized the development of fossil fuels over the well-being of ... residents'

The appeal is currently under review.

Lawyers representing the state of Montana recently petitioned the state's Supreme Court to reverse a pivotal 2023 climate decision, reported Courthouse News Service — meaning that the hard-earned victory of a youth-led movement could soon be in critical danger.

What's happening?

In 2020, a passionate group of 16 young people ranging from ages five to 22 filed a lawsuit against their home state of Montana. They argued "that lawmakers have consciously prioritized the development of fossil fuels over the well-being of Montana's residents and the protection of natural resources," detailed the American Civil Liberties Union.

"The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations," reads the state's constitution.

But the plaintiffs did not see Montana fulfilling that promise. Their aim in the lawsuit? To slow the state's proliferation of problematic energy operations and protect against future harm by declaring a prior legislative provision unconstitutional.

Why is Montana's climate ruling important?

The August 2023 verdict — in favor of the plaintiffs, according to ABC News — was historic. It was "the first time that a U.S. court has declared a government's constitutional duty to protect people from climate change," remarked the ACLU.

Burning coal, oil, and gas for fuel releases toxic gas pollution into the environment, which has been linked to a broad range of concerns, including medical problems, financial losses, and natural disasters.

Montana, per Courthouse News Service, generates significant amounts of damaging and disruptive pollution — in quantities to rival entire nations. The state has also seen a recent worrisome escalation of extreme weather: high heat (per NPR), droughts, and wildfires.

Plaintiff Grace Gibson-Snyder recalled wildfire smoke descending on her hometown in a report from E&E News by Politico.

"[My] job [was] to close the windows to make sure the smoke doesn't get into the house," she said, "so we have some safe haven."

Other participants reflected on childhood milestones — fishing trips, summer jobs, sports seasons, family reunions — cut short or canceled due to smog and climate conditions.

If Montana officials are successful in their current quest, those trends could only accelerate.

What's being done to protect Montana's climate?

The appeal is currently under review. Until then, those representing the plaintiffs are "confident" that the state will not reverse its decision, said Courthouse News Service.

Per E&E News, many young participants in the lawsuit have gone on to study environmental policy, join volunteer projects, head local renewable energy initiatives, and spread awareness through art, poetry, and public speaking — a reminder that anyone, regardless of age or abilities, can contribute to the vast and multifaceted web of climate solutions.

