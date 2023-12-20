These ‘micro heat pumps’ could be the solution to frustratingly high winter energy bills — and they only cost a few hundred dollars

Many models only cost a few hundred dollars — a cost you’ll quickly earn back, considering that most Americans spend over $100 a month on winter heating costs.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, space heating is the number one use of energy in American homes, accounting for 45% of the average energy bill.

And if you rely on natural gas or an electric resistance system like baseboard heaters, you’re probably paying more than you need to. You don’t have to install a completely new system to save — just supplement your existing heating with a miniature heat pump.

What is a mini heat pump?

Also called a micro heat pump, this is an appliance that works on the same principles as an air conditioner — and, indeed, they’re sometimes sold as “air conditioners with heat.” They work similar to large-scale heat pumps, warming your home by pulling heat from the air outside or the ground below your home, and then transferring that heat inside (or cooling it by transferring heat out).

Mini heat pumps come in two main styles: window units (similar to window AC units) and rolling units that connect to a window or vent with a hose. The latter, more portable units are great for rented spaces where you’re not allowed to install a window unit, or during cold months — when you want to be able to move the heat pump from room to room.

It’s worth noting that mini heat pumps are different than mini-split heat pumps, which require more permanent installation and generally cost more.

How does a mini heat pump save me money?

Because heat pumps move heat around instead of generating it directly, they use less energy to produce the same temperature change as a traditional heating system. That means a lot of the time, you can use your heat pump instead of your traditional heating system, getting the same results for cheaper.

A mini heat pump may not be as powerful as your existing heating, so if you want to raise the temperature a lot or heat a large space, you may need to use both. Mini systems don’t work as well when the temperature is close to freezing, so they have limits during the coldest parts of winter.

However, if you use the mini heat pump to supplement your other heating equipment, especially during the day or when temperatures aren’t freezing, you can seriously reduce your energy bill. Many models only cost a few hundred dollars — a cost you’ll quickly earn back, considering that most Americans spend over $100 a month on winter heating costs, as The Hill reports.

What features should I look for?

Since these are often sold as air conditioners with an added heating function, “heating mode” is a must to make sure you’re getting the right item. If you’re going for a portable unit, look for two hoses, not one. While there are well-reviewed one-hose units like this one from Serene Life, dual-hose systems like this one from Whynter tend to be more efficient and provide more cooling and heating power.

Also, heat pumps naturally collect condensed water as they run. A quality model should have a condensate pump to get rid of the extra moisture.

Finally, look for a model that comes with a quality window kit, like this dual-hose unit from Cooper&Hunter, which also looks a bit more modern and sleek than some other options. A good window kit will allow you to attach it to your window easily, with a strong seal to keep drafts out. As you look for the right kit, check if the unit has to go in a window that slides up to open, not one that slides to the side. The Whynter unit can handle both, but not all can.

