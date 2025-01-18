Preppers reveal simple hacks to eliminate pantry pests for good — here's what to do

It's always a good idea to have some extra food stored away in case of a natural disaster or some other circumstance that impedes your ability to buy groceries, whether it's just enough to last for a week or if you're preparing for the long haul.

Those prepping for the long haul know all too well how hard it can be to keep your food free from pests. One such prepper ran into a pest problem and took to the r/preppers subreddit looking for advice on how to get rid of pantry moths for good.

"How TF does one get rid of pantry moths forever?" the Redditor asked.

The Redditor went on to explain that they keep most things in jars or double-Ziploc bags but that the pesky pantry moths keep showing up in unexpected places, like most recently, their chicken bouillon powder.

Other Reddit users were more than happy to help, and besides doing a deep clean of your pantry and kitchen, there were a couple of recurring pieces of advice.

"Put new flour or grain packages into a large zip lock bag and freeze for a week," one commenter wrote, adding that they once battled an infestation and now religiously freeze such products when brought into the house.

"I battled pantry moths for months. I learned to freeze ALL grains, flour, etc when I brought it home," another commenter said before adding that they no longer use Ziploc bags. "Instead, I use glass jars for everything, after freezing for at least a few days."

Another prepper reiterated the importance of freezing and using jars, and added a natural defense that might sound unpleasant to some, saying, "I also don't bother my house spiders and they help."

Pantry moths could turn into a financial burden depending on how bad an infestation is. According to the Spruce, anything infested with pantry moths should be thrown away, and it can take up to a month to disrupt their lifecycle enough to get rid of them.

Weevils are another common problem people run into when storing food, and the steps to take to get rid of them are the same as pantry moths. Neither weevils nor pantry moths are harmful to humans or pets, but they can lead to wasted money and resources.

