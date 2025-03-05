  • Tech Tech

5 advancements in wind power that will blow you away

by Sophia Rocha
"The use of AI allowed engineers to test over 2,000 designs for the blades."

Photo Credit: Flower Turbines

Wind energy is often viewed as a secondary renewable energy source to something like solar due to lower prevalence, access, and overall awareness. However, that doesn't mean it should be discounted, and scientists and engineers across the world are making groundbreaking discoveries to better wind power. 

1. AI turbines

This also resolves the natural issue that comes with the construction of wind turbines in urban areas.
Photo Credit: University of Birmingham

The first ever urban wind turbine designed by AI has been unveiled, and it could help expand the potential of wind power. Traditional wind turbines are designed for wind speeds of about 33 feet per second, while this new urban wind turbine can spin at winds of 12 feet per second and produce the same amount of energy.

The use of AI allowed engineers to test over 2,000 designs for the blades, significantly lowering the time and cost it would have taken to do using technology from just a few years ago.

2. Small urban turbine

"As we continue to grow, our mission remains centered on making renewable energy accessible and impactful."
Photo Credit: Flower Turbines

A small-scale wind turbine shaped like a flower is made to fit elegantly into a garden or other outdoor space to provide energy in both urban and rural areas. The turbines also display a patented bouquet effect. When clustered together, they can make each other more efficient.

The startup — aptly named Flower Turbines — hopes to make renewable energy more accessible and increase the ability to capture energy "everywhere the wind blows."

3. Offshore wind farm

Not only will the project provide electricity to over half a million homes, but it's also creating hundreds of jobs.
Photo Credit: Dominion Energy

An offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia is on track for completion in 2026, featuring 176 turbines that will power up to 660,000 homes with clean energy. The project will save consumers $3 billion in energy costs over the first decade of operation.

Almost 25% of Virginia residents will be supported by the energy from the wind farm, which experts claim is "the equivalent of taking about a million gasoline- or diesel-powered vehicles off the road annually."

4. Large-scale turbines

"It has become essential to improve on design strategies."
Photo Credit: SUMR

Wind turbines keep getting bigger and bigger (because that helps them generate more electricity), but eventually, the force of the wind and the weight of the turbine causes it to break. Engineers from the University of Virginia have discovered a new design that could circumvent that problem.

The new design balances lightness, structural strength, and efficient energy generation and could welcome a new generation of gigantic offshore wind turbines.

5. Underwater wind farm inspection

Beam's innovation is another positive step for green energy and wind power.
Photo Credit: Beam

One of the biggest challenges with offshore wind farms is the offshore part — the fact that turbines are installed in deep waters makes them difficult to maintain. New AI-driven underwater vehicles are being introduced to carry out autonomous inspections of wind farms.

The vehicles will lower inspection times by 50% and free up offshore workers to do other essential tasks instead of spending hours doing underwater inspections.

