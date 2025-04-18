Small coal town shocks experts by building first-of-its-kind plant: 'The cultural aspect of this is so bedeviling'

"This represents exactly the kind of win-win transition America needs."

A tiny Utah coal town is transforming into a clean energy leader as America's first hydrogen-capable power plant nears completion, per a recent article in Utility Dive. The Intermountain Power Project in Delta, Utah, is showing how communities can successfully transition from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives.

Construction workers have recently started putting the finishing touches on two advanced gas turbines designed to eventually run on 100 percent carbon-free hydrogen, Utility Dive reported. The new plant will employ innovative technology that addresses the dual challenges of providing reliable electricity while also cutting pollution.

Energy experts are surprised by Delta's remarkable transition story. "The cultural aspect of this is so bedeviling," said Sean O'Leary, a researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute. Most energy communities face fierce resistance to renewable transitions, yet Delta embraced the change.

Delta's successful transition will also keep jobs local in a town of just 3,800 people. Unlike many communities that face economic hardship when coal plants close, Delta will be able to maintain its tax base, public services, and employment opportunities through this innovative project. The community benefits from continued energy jobs while gaining expertise in cutting-edge hydrogen technology.

"The plant creates a viable future for the town while significantly reducing air pollution. This represents exactly the kind of win-win transition America needs," Intermountain Power Project spokesperson John Ward said.

The facility is slated to begin operation using a 30 percent hydrogen blend later this year, gradually increasing to 100 percent carbon-free hydrogen by 2045. Adjacent projects include massive underground hydrogen storage in salt caverns and an electrolysis facility producing clean hydrogen using renewable electricity.

Delta's story shows that with thoughtful planning, coal-dependent communities can embrace cleaner energy solutions without sacrificing economic stability. The project maintains jobs while eliminating the harmful air pollution associated with coal burning, creating healthier communities and reducing carbon pollution that contributes to extreme weather events.

With several other projects in the works that help to reimagine coal-based infrastructure into clean-energy systems, Delta's success offers a roadmap for similar communities nationwide.

These innovative approaches prove that America's energy communities don't need to choose between economic survival and environmental progress — they can achieve both by transforming existing resources into the foundation of a cleaner, more prosperous future.

