Volvo turns heads after unveiling cutting-edge EV with jaw-dropping capabilities: 'This is a pleasant surprise'

Volvo's new ES90 electric vehicle boasts an impressive 435 miles of range and some surprising charging technology, according to Inside EVs.

The car's battery operates at 800 volts, which Volvo claims will allow it to go from a 10% to 80% charge in only 20 minutes. Other manufacturers have started moving to 800-volt batteries as well, including Porsche, GM, Tesla, Lucid, Stellantis, and Hyundai, though it remains a feature for higher-end models.

The benefit of fast charging times depends entirely on the availability of supporting chargers. Electric vehicle infrastructure continues to improve, so even if fast charging isn't available along your current routes, odds are it's on the way.

"The Volvo ES90 combines our most advanced technologies with Scandinavian design and superior comfort, creating a true premium Volvo car designed to elevate your quality of life," said Volvo CEO Jim Rowan.

Besides a sense of luxury, electric vehicles are a key way in which people can reduce atmospheric pollution. Consumer road travel produces a lot of pollution, and switching to an EV can help bring that amount down a lot. Gas-powered cars also pump out a lot of localized pollution, which is bad for health.

Luckily, electricity is cheaper than gas, resulting in cheaper ownership costs after switching to an EV. If you're ready to make the leap, check out our electric vehicle guide.

While the price was undisclosed, Volvo also recently unveiled the EX30 Cross Country, which should be a bit more affordable. The community reception to the ES90 has been generally positive.

"Wow is this a pleasant surprise!" said one commenter. "This just catapulted the ES90 from a non-contender to a potential top contender."

"The ES90 is looking pretty exciting," said another. "I'm looking forward to seeing this tech make its way into other Volvo EVs."

