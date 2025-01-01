Auto manufacturer files patent for next-gen tech that brings EV charging to the next level: 'This is a smart move'

"The idea might allow 800-volt EVs … to charge at a higher rate."

Global vehicle giant Stellantis is adding to its patent portfolio with an innovation intended to boost charge speeds for high-voltage EVs, according to an interesting update by Green Car Reports.

The online tech publication reported that the Netherlands-based company — the owner of Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and other well-known brands — is developing electric vehicle hardware to allow for faster charge times from lower-voltage DC stations.

The development could be huge for large trucks, including the upcoming Ram EV. Car and Driver reported that it will have 800-volt architecture capable of providing 100 miles of range for every 10 minutes of charging.

"The idea might allow 800-volt EVs … to charge at a higher rate when plugged into sub-800-volt fast-charge connectors, such as the vast majority of those on the Tesla Supercharger network," Green Car's Stephen Edelstein wrote about the patent.









At-home charging is typically the slowest, providing miles of range an hour. DC fast-charging stations are the quickest, giving hundreds of miles of drive time in under an hour, as described by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

There are more than 60,000 Tesla Superchargers worldwide capable of energizing EVs for up to 200 miles after about 15 minutes of being plugged in, according to the company.

But all the voltages and adapters must align to maximize the potential.

Green Car reported that the patent doesn't mention Tesla, so it's unclear what the intent is in regard to the stations. A growing number of EVs are able to charge at Tesla's plug-ins, thanks to adapters provided by manufacturers. Some Superchargers have a "magic dock" that allows any EV to use them, all per Tesla.

For its part, Stellantis intends to adopt Tesla's standard NACS charge port, as reported by Green Car.

As for the patent, Stellantis' solution is built to be lightweight and simple, consisting of "a series of relay switches and capacitors." The system would apparently be integrated into an EV's electrified powertrain, according to a diagram published by Green Car.

"When charging at a lower-power station, the relay switches would allow current to flow through a vehicle's inverter and an electric motor during charging, with those components generating two AC phase currents that could be converted into a third, higher-power DC current that would then be fed into the battery," as described by Edelstein.

Stellantis isn't alone in the search for seamless charging across voltage ranges. Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras are working on a universal charger that can safely power batteries from 120 to 900 volts.

Easy charging for a variety of EVs and battery types is crucial to expand the growing market. The International Energy Agency reported that sales neared 14 million globally in 2023. EV sales jumped from a 4% market share in 2020 to 18% just three years later, per the fact sheet.

Each EV that replaces a gas guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution from going airborne, as highlighted by U.S. Energy Department data. Other government reports covered the human health hazards linked to "air toxics" in the fumes, including known carcinogens. Valuable tax breaks and up to $1,500 a year in gas and maintenance savings remain strong incentives to switch.

Green Car added that Stellantis is using 400-volt architecture "for most near-term EVs." So, it might be a little while before more of the higher-voltage rides enter highways.

But streamlining charging seems to be solidly on the company's radar as a "major focus," per the publication.

"This is a smart move," one reader commented.

