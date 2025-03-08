Volvo announces long-awaited update to its popular all-electric model: 'No wonder it sells like hotcakes'

The Volvo EX30 just got a brand-new variant: the EX30 Cross Country. This new electric SUV is perfect for casual cross-country driving — here's what you can expect.

Volvo reconnected with its Swedish roots to design a fully electric SUV that's equipped for just about anything. And don't let its smallish size on the SUV spectrum fool you — the EX30 Cross Country has some big features.

Equipped with a 69.0-kWh battery, this SUV will last up to 253 miles on a single charge. It has a fast-charging time of 26.5 minutes from 10% to 80%, so you can get back on your adventure in no time.

The all-wheel-drive Cross Country is raised higher than its standard EX30 variant and comes with even bigger wheels. You can also select 18-inch all-terrain tires.

If you're traveling, it's not just about the ease of getting there — what's inside counts too. The interior comes in four colors — Breeze, Mist, Pine, and Indigo — and is made from recycled materials. It also features a high-quality soundbar, smart storage, a parking assistant, and a tablet-style center display.

While the price has yet to be revealed, Electrek predicts it will "start at around $48,000 to $50,000, or slightly more than the Ultra upgrade."

The average cost of a new gas-powered car in the United States is nearly $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. Electric vehicles are getting cheaper, and don't forget about the money you'll save on gas by making your next car an EV.

Jim Rowan, the CEO of Volvo Cars, promises safety, durability, and capability from the EX30 Cross Country. "This concept of durable and all-weather cars is core to the Volvo brand," Rowan said in a press release. "In Sweden we face harsh winters, but we also like to make the most of them by getting out and exploring our amazing nature, even when it's minus 20 Celsius outside. That's why we want to deliver a fully rounded experience, not simply a car, to our EX30 Cross Country customers."

Although the EV looks promising, Electrek's commenters expressed mixed feelings.

"Looking [at] reviews of this thing it struck me that this actually does what a [Tesla] Model 2 was supposed to do and Model 3 just tries to do," one user said. "... No wonder it sells like hotcakes in Europe."

"I like how it looks!" Another commenter wrote. "... needs more range though."

