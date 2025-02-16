Groundbreaking Chevy feature sets new standards for trucks: 'What kind of magic is this?'

"This truck makes me proud to be an American."

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is already setting industry records, which could set the standard for EV production in the future. Featuring the largest battery pack in the market, this electric pickup is breaking the norms of power and efficiency through a seamless blending of both.

The guys at Out of Spec Testing (@OutofSpecTesting) conducted a road test meant to simulate road trip conditions where an EV is driven down to a 10% charge and spends some time replenishing its battery before getting back on the road.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT's 24-module, 800-volt battery pack stored roughly 215 kilowatt-hours of energy, with a recharge time capped at just 15 minutes.

It reached a top charging speed of 361 kW and maintained over 300 kW throughout the session. In a quarter of an hour, it went from a 10% state of charge to 45%, redefining the standard for the company's EV lineup.

However, the Silverado EV 4WT's energy efficiency could still use improvement. Its current rating is just 1.7 miles/kWh, nearly half that of other models like the Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan, and Hyundai Ioniq 6, according to InsideEVs.

Although EVs do not release tailpipe pollution, the production of EV batteries is generally not a clean process, though methods are improving gradually. Overall production of EVs still falls behind gas-powered vehicles in terms of environmental impact today, and with improvements made to models like the Chevrolet Silverado EV, that window can become even smaller. EVs still bring more environmental benefits than traditional cars in the short term, and knowing how to choose the best EV is crucial to ensuring more models like the Chevrolet Silverado are on the road in the near future.

"I am amazed that it can pull above the rated 350kW of those EA chargers! What kind of magic is this?" one commentator said via InsideEVs.

"This truck makes me proud to be an American," said another.

