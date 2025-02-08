New luxury EV has a game-changing feature that may grab Tesla's attention: 'Next-level fast charging speeds'

"Man, I can't wait for my lease to end on my EV9."

A luxury automaker's first electric SUV took advantage of Tesla's robust Supercharger network beginning Jan. 31.

As detailed by Electrek, when Lucid rolled out the Gravity before the end of last year, the spacious SUV became the first non-Tesla sold with a native NACS port.

The Gravity, which seats seven people, boasts an incredible range of 450 miles on a single charge, and its port is on the rear driver's side — like Tesla EVs — allowing it to seamlessly charge at Tesla's V3 and V4 Superchargers. The NACS port is also compatible with Electrify America's network, further supporting drivers itching to take their EVs for a spin.

Even though electric vehicles are much cheaper to maintain and power — and don't spew toxic planet-warming gases — worries about charging station availability can hinder their uptake. Drivers also frequently cite slow charge times as a hassle or safety concern.

However, Tesla has more than 60,000 Superchargers worldwide. And Lucid VP of powertrain Emad Dlala said that Gravity features "next-level fast charging speeds" of up to 400 kilowatts on a 1,000-volt charger, thanks to its 926V powertrain and 123-kilowatt-hour battery, per Electrek. In other words, drivers could add 200 miles of range in less than 12 minutes.

Ultimately, in order for Gravity's drivers to capitalize on this technological advancement, the charging network in the United States will need to evolve, as Electrek explained.

That's because most chargers max out at 400V, with a small yet growing number of 800V options also available. Tesla's V3 Supercharger is 500V, giving the Gravity a sustained charging speed of around 225 kW.

A 225 kW charging speed is nothing to sneeze at, leading one Electrek commenter to declare, "Lucid just seems to get things right."

"Man, I can't wait for my lease to end on my EV9," another said. "I love it, don't get me wrong, but I'm putting one of these in my garage, pronto."

While EVs are getting cheaper all the time, Lucid is still a high-end luxury brand with a small production capacity as its business matures, so it's not exactly cheap. That said, the Gravity will definitely have a lot of interested buyers with that whopping 450-mile range. The Grand Touring model can be ordered for $94,900, according to Electrek, and the Touring version, slated for later in 2025 with a projected lower range on one charge, will come in at $79,900.

