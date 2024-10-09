Tesla's forthcoming product, revealed in patent designs, could be a game-changer: 'The future for charging'

"It would be amazing to just park in my garage and not need to plug it in."

It seems Tesla is laying the groundwork to announce its own wireless home charging station for electric vehicles — something the company had seemed to dismiss in the past. Four recent patent filings include designs resembling a wireless charging station, Electrek reports.

The filings follow news from December that the EV maker was developing wireless technology.

The scope of the problem that wireless charging solves is up for debate. As Electrek notes, wired charging isn't that time-consuming or difficult.

That's why the recent reveal has led to speculation that the main use of the tech could be for self-driving cars like the Robotaxi. It only makes sense that you wouldn't want to require a human to charge an EV that operates autonomously.

Either way, there will be scrutiny on how efficient wireless charging is compared to wired charging. However, recent solutions like magnetic resonance did achieve comparable efficiency, per Electrek. That might be why many of the patents delve into charging efficiency. Details around cost, weight, and installation will be other areas Tesla will have to clarify as the technology takes shape.

Despite those unknowns, wireless charging would be another exciting development from Tesla.

From innovations in its industry-leading Supercharger network to exciting EVs like the Cybertruck and Semi, Tesla consistently pushes the envelope to encourage EV adoption.

That is a major selling point for consumers considering the switch to an EV. Purchasing a Tesla enables consumers to save on fuel, maintenance, and even personal contributions to toxic, unhealthy, and expensive air pollution.

EV adoption can play a huge role in lowering our collective reliance on dirty energy that warms the planet.

On Electrek, commenters expressed optimism about the tech.

"It would be amazing to just park in my garage and not need to plug it in," one declared.

"I really see this as the future for charging," another wrote, outlining potential benefits like "no wires to steal," "slow charging for airports," and "public parking spaces for EVs." Wire theft at Tesla's public charging stations is a growing problem, and it would be exciting to see it addressed.

Those commenters were far from alone in imagining grand possibilities. Another Electrek reader proposed that the tech could pave the way for "free power in bright daylight" in cities at all stoppages, even at red lights.

