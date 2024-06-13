Man raises concerns over growing trend happening at charging stations across the country: 'Just don't understand'

Hopefully, as more people switch to EVs and cities implement solutions to protect charging infrastructure, charging station vandalism will become much less common.

Footage of vandalized electric vehicle charging stations has garnered attention online.

EV charging stations are the latest victims of wire theft, which refers to thieves stealing electrical cables to harvest the valuable conductive metals inside. According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, wire theft crimes have skyrocketed in their city and cost taxpayers around $2.5 million.

The inconvenience and danger to citizens is significant. Depending on where thieves are sourcing their copper, the damage can impact streetlights, storm warning systems, or recently, EV charging stations.

In a recent post from Chris Pearce (@thechristopherpearce) on TikTok, the creator narrates footage from user K9 Optima (@k9optima) detailing the destruction of a Tesla charging station in the Bay Area of California.

He pointed out that this has been happening all over the country: "Believe it or not, this isn't just some one-off issue."

As to why these crimes are occurring, the influencer starts by saying, "there are some serious Tesla haters out there," before concluding that the more logical explanation is probably people harvesting the copper in the wires.

Wire stripping in EV charging stations causes major anxiety for drivers and creates the possibility of being stranded without charge. Charging station vandalism also incurs costs for consumers and property owners; the cost of replacing the cables far exceeds the value that thieves extract from them.

In other areas, the consequences of wire stripping can be even more serious. As seen with the situation in Los Angeles, it can affect essential infrastructure, such as streetlights. Furthermore, when the crime is committed on public property, the financial burden of replacing wires and restoring service falls on the taxpayer.

Hopefully, as more people switch to EVs and cities implement solutions to protect charging infrastructure, charging station vandalism will become much less common.

EVs offer many benefits, including saving owners money on gas and maintenance and reducing the heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere driving extreme weather. By taking care of our shared resources, we can all have a cooler, cleaner future.

Those interacting with the post had a lot to say.

One user seems to want everyone to keep their heads on straight: "It's people who love scrap copper, not Tesla haters."

"Why? Just don't understand," another said.

Some comments were more solutions-oriented, with another commenter saying: "They have to redesign their car so that the cars have the cords while the charging stations have only sockets."

