Tesla Cybertruck blows gas-guzzler away in rigorous head-to-head towing test: 'Pretty impressed'

"At times when towing with the Cybertruck, I forgot there was a trailer behind me."

Ever wish you could test an expensive car to see if it really performs as advertised?

Well, when it comes to electric versus gas-powered pickup trucks, the YouTube channel The Fast Lane Truck has you covered.

In a recent video, they put the Tesla Cybertruck in a head-to-head towing battle with a gas-powered Ford F-150 Tremor, and the electric Cybertruck was the clear winner.

The challenge? Slowly tow 10,500 pounds up 8 miles of rugged, high-altitude mountainside near Denver, Colorado, on a 90-degree day — and make it to the other side.

The $80,600 Tremor went first and suffered early on from engine overheating, according to an analysis by InsideEVs.

The truck's coolant and oil temperatures could be monitored live, and each spiked throughout the test, as shown in the video. In two especially steep sections, the truck showed warning messages, spun its wheels, and even "de-rated" itself, or lowered its own power as a safety measure.

"Once they gain temperature, there's not many places that temperature can go," remarked Andre Smirnov, the channel's managing editor and driver during the tests.

The Cybertruck was next, and the Foundation Series model, currently priced around $100,000, breezed through the route. Some engine whine was audible at times, and the battery usage going uphill was high, but the engine temperatures hardly rose throughout the climb, as shown in the video.

Tesla is working to make its vehicles more affordable and efficient, from discount bundles to historic battery manufacturing. Meanwhile, competition around the world continues to push the industry forward.

One concern with electric pickup trucks has been their towing range, noted InsideEVs. By that metric, the Chevrolet Silverado has proven best, with a large battery that can handle towing over 200 miles on the highway. That's much farther than Tesla and Ford models can reach, although the Cybertruck may get a range-extending upgrade in the future.

The two video hosts also pointed out a few general annoyances with the Cybertruck, such as being unable to monitor certain performance metrics in real time, like in the Tremor, as well as awkward rear camera placement and a few user settings.

While the Cybertruck has faced some early disappointment with its towing abilities and there have been some reports of problems with the frame, the YouTubers agreed that the Cybertruck had bested its gas competitor in this particular challenge, which is no small feat considering the popularity of the Ford F-Series. The victory also highlights the rising trust in big electric vehicles, both for being useful to consumers and helping to benefit the environment.

"At times when towing with the Cybertruck, I forgot there was a trailer behind me," said Smirnov. "It never overheated in any visible way. So pretty impressed."

Thinking of making your next car electric? Learn how to get started right here.

