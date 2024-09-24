Fleet operator reveals astonishing performance of Tesla Semi in 6,000-mile trial: 'Electric trucks will take over fleets'

Tesla Semi is looking to upend the semi-truck market, and with another happy customer, they are well on their way.



As Teslarati reports, supply chain and logistics solutions provider NFI recently revealed that it has "supercharged" its fleet with Tesla Semis, producing impressive results.



The company shared the Semi's performance over a 6,000-mile trial on LinkedIn. NFI reports that the electric truck achieved an efficiency of 1.64 kilowatt-hours per mile on routes of 250-400 miles — 60% of those miles clocked at over 50 miles per hour.

The company said that the Semis enabled them to "evaluate more sustainable solutions for our customers."



The results are in line with a similarly strong performance of 1.7 kWh per mile from PepsiCo's rollout of the Semi in their fleet, according to Teslarati.



Semi trucks are a great opportunity for companies to rein in fuel usage. While accounting for only 4% of vehicles on the road, semis account for 26% of national fuel use in the U.S., according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Converting to Tesla Semis can also greatly lower toxic diesel fumes from tailpipe pollution, while saving business owners fuel and maintenance costs. The lower air pollution greatly benefits residents who live near highways, giving them cleaner air — it's a win for public health.



Onlookers who spot Tesla Semis also marvel at its acceleration and lower noise level, when compared to its diesel counterparts. Noise pollution is linked to negative health effects that electric vehicles can help mitigate, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

That's why Tesla aims to get more Semis in Europe, and the vehicles draw admiration from famous car enthusiasts such as Jay Leno. While the Semi isn't yet a mass-produced vehicle, Teslarati notes that Tesla is building a dedicated factory for the trucks in Nevada that could quickly change things.



Commenters on Teslarati were excited about the latest win for Tesla Semi and bullish on more widespread adoption.



One ran the numbers, discovering huge fuel savings for companies in the Portland area. They concluded that those savings along with lower maintenance costs mean "electric trucks will take over fleets in the next few years."



Another commenter shared a striking chart and divulged that a "fully loaded Tesla Semi is actually more than 2 times more efficient than a Ford F-150."

