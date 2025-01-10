Tesla surprises fans in the Philippines by erecting first Supercharger without delivering a single car into the country

"My pal in Manila knows a couple of people who already imported their own Tesla Model S."

Some might say its latest move is putting the cart before the horse, but it's clear Tesla is eager to expand its reach into the Philippines. Teslarati had the scoop on the EV maker's latest play in the Southeast Asian country of unveiling the nation's first Superchargers.

Teslarati noted that the charging stations are in place before a single Tesla vehicle has even been delivered there. Tesla's official charging account on X (@TeslaCharging) made the news official and announced the locations for the first four stalls in the Uptown Mall located in Taguig.

The unusual timing will soon be a footnote. The flagship Tesla Philippines Experience Center is located in the same mall and will begin deliveries of the Model 3 and Model Y in early 2025, per Teslarati. As far as details of the pricing of the Superchargers are concerned, EV drivers will pay around $20 to fill up, which is the equivalent of filling half the tank of a popular gas-powered seven-seater like the Mitsubishi Xpander.

Teslarati added more details on Tesla's expanded push into the country. For one thing, the Model 3s and Model Ys will be imported from the Shanghai Gigafactory. They will be competitively priced in the range of mainstream vehicles like the Honda CR-V. It is a fledgling market for EVs, which the publication said means the rollout will have to contend with "misconceptions about the power, range, and reliability" of the cars.









Fortunately, on those fronts, Tesla has ample evidence that its cars can help consumers save major money on fuel costs and routine maintenance while offering a superior charging experience. Another big selling point for drivers will be the rollout of innovative features that bolster driver safety and convenience.

EVs can also help drivers reduce their contributions to tailpipe pollution, which harms air quality and plays a role in warming the planet through its use of dirty energy.

Commenters on Teslarati added some more context to the news.

"My pal in Manila knows a couple of people who already imported their own Tesla Model S," one claimed. "So Tesla has supercharger customers from day one."

"The cheapest rear wheel drive is 2,369,000 Philippine peso==USD 40,370, actually cheaper than sold in US before tax incentives ($42.490)," another user wrote while also asserting that the Full Self-Driving packages were similarly cheaper than in the U.S.

