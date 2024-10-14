Tesla owner shares shocking long-term savings on Model 3 with over 130K miles on it: 'Running costs remain impressively low'

The EV's fuel savings did not go away — even after a busy six years of action.

Electric vehicles are often sold on the premise that their charging and maintenance costs will mean drivers save money over time, even if the price tag is high at first.

It sounds pretty great, but is it true in practice? One Tesla owner was able to prove the math, as InsideEVs reported.

They took a 2018 Model 3 Long Range with over 132,000 miles on it and drove it for a year. It traveled 16,000 miles during that time, and the total cost to power it was only $375.

InsideEVs calculated that the Tesla's charging cost that year was four times less than what a non-electric vehicle would need in gas money to cover the same distance.

Clearly, the EV's fuel savings did not go away — even after a busy six years of action — and neither did its benefit to the environment. By continuing to run cleanly without relying on polluting fuel sources, this owner can enjoy satisfaction in both their wallet and the air they breathe.

But what about maintenance?

As the owner explains in the analysis on YouTube, repairs and replacements were needed for the car's windshield, battery, and air filter during the test year. Yet their insurance handled most of the costs, and the amount left over to pay out-of-pocket was under $175, according to the InsideEVs article.

Knowing how well a set of wheels holds up over time is important. It's how buyers can ensure their investment will be a good one.

This dilemma can be even bigger for electric vehicle buyers since EVs have not been in the hands of consumers as long as other cars.

Luckily, as popular older models start to age and rack up miles — like this Tesla owner's Model 3 from the 2010s — there are real-life answers coming forward, and the results are promising.

"Thank you for the annual update! Running costs remain impressively low, wow!" one commenter wrote on the video.

"Low maintenance, low to run," another marveled.

