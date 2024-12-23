Tesla announces significant network changes to accommodate more vehicles: '[It's] a big improvement'

Electric vehicles are not going away anytime soon. In fact, they are getting an upgrade. As Tesla Supercharging stations grow in number across the United States and the Inflation Reduction Act gives incentives through the EV tax credit, the shift to EVs has become more affordable and mainstream. Now, charging capabilities have added another layer of convenience.

According to Inside EVs, Tesla has announced the installation of longer cables to its network of V4 Supercharger stalls, which support all charging port outlets for multiple EVs — both Tesla and non-Tesla models.

While the Tesla Supercharger Network was designed initially for EVs manufactured and distributed by the company, a rise in non-Tesla EVs had begun to increase, seeking to power up their batteries at Tesla's DC fast chargers, per Car and Driver.

In past years, non-Tesla EVs have encountered the challenges of their charging port outlets being located farther away from the stall to charge, causing them to take up two charging spots.









With the extension of Supercharger stalls with longer charging cables and an improved algorithm that updates the availability status for nearby chargers every 15 seconds, charging capacity and space for all EV types are expected to improve.

"The updated stall availability algorithm is a big improvement, with nearby refresh rates now every ~15 seconds. We know car types plugging in and mapped out Supercharger site layouts, to know which stall is not available at short cable sites," said Tesla head of North American Charging Max de Zegher on X (formerly Twitter). De Zegher also noted that there has been a transition from short cable posts (V2 and V3) to long ones (V4).

The clean energy company has shown the benefit of EVs with models such as the Model Y and Model S, lowering both prices and harmful air pollution. With the year coming to a close, the company has rolled out other advances across its portfolio of efficient vehicles, such as the Cybertrucks and EV fleets.

As Tesla furthers modifications across charging sites, the future for EVs will be more accessible for automakers and consumers alike.

"It's not stated but the claim that there will be more V4 chargers indicates the older chargers are being replaced as well as only V4s being installed in new locations," wrote one InsideEVs reader.

"It does appear that V4 stalls are being installed as an upgrade at V3 locations," commented another.

