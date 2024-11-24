Tesla introduces game-changing safety feature to protect cyclists and pedestrians: 'Bravo'

Tesla's newest software update provides even further safety to their electric vehicles — and the people around them — as reported by Teslarati.

Tesla Update 2024.44 provides new blind spot monitoring for the vehicle when it is parked or idle. While Teslas have had the capability for blind spot monitoring while the car is in motion, the new update allows these even while the car is not in motion.

According to Not a Tesla App: "If you try to open a door while an approaching object is detected in your blind spot (e.g. a cyclist or other vehicle), the blind spot warning light will flash, an audio warning will sound, and the door will not open on the first press of the [button]. Wait, and then press the button again to override the warning."

Accidents when a car door opens while a biker or pedestrian is passing are often referred to as dooring. In many countries, it is illegal for drivers to open their door or leave it open without checking if it is safe. However, a 2015 survey found that 35% of drivers don't check if the area is safe before opening their doors.









This update will help provide further safety to bikers, pedestrians, and other drivers. It is a huge improvement for safety, especially in larger cities where street parking and rideshares stop on the streets for parking or letting passengers out. The audible warning will help drivers and passengers be even more aware of their surroundings.

More drivers have been switching to electric vehicles, as they help save on fuel costs without relying on dirty energy, and help contribute to cleaner air.

While Tesla continues to dominate the EV market, the company keeps adding more safety features. Their full self-driving intervention has helped drivers avoid crashes, while parental controls have aided safety for young drivers. The Tesla Model Y was even a top safety pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Commenters shared their excitement for the new safety feature.

"I had a brother 'dis-biked' by a driver who opened his door without looking," one commenter wrote on the Teslarati article. "Great safety feature. Bravo Tesla!"

Others brainstormed how Tesla can further improve safety in future updates.

"They should implement a 'cross traffic warning' when reversing," one wrote. "Other car brands have it and it seems like a useful safety feature that will save owners trouble and money."

As of November 19, the Tesla Update 2024.44 is available to Tesla vehicle owners.

