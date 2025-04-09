Reporter shares honest review after test driving new Tesla model: 'Nothing feels quite like it'

"This is a lot of performance EV for the money."

Automotive journalist Andrei Nedelea took the updated Tesla Model 3 Performance out for a test drive, breaking down his findings in an article for Inside EVs.

While Nedelea acknowledged criticism involving Tesla CEO Elon Musk's growing political influence, he said the Model 3 Performance is "still the one to beat" when it comes to high-performance electric vehicles.

When the company first announced the updated Model 3 Performance in 2024, a Tesla press release said, "[it's] what we consider to be a perfect, high-performance daily driver," and that it "delivers our most driver-focused experience, yet."

As Tesla's sales have been falling in most countries around the world in apparent response to public perception of Musk — among other factors, like increased competition in the EV market — Nedelea confirmed that in 2025's EV market, the company's claims about the Model 3 Performance still largely hold true.

He discussed several aspects of the car's appearance, performance, and function, from the steering mechanics to the seat design and visual differentiation. Overall, he described it as "a very credible sporty EV that punches well above its price point."

He pointed out that the European and American models were slightly different, though both offered superior performance: The Euro model can accelerate to 62 mph in just 3.1 seconds, while the US model takes only 2.9.

"Even with less power, this thing can still embarrass some supercars, and when you punch it in Insane mode, nothing feels quite like it," he said. "The feeling you get in an electric car that's this powerful and light is hard to even come close to, especially in its price bracket."

He pointed out that the only downside of this model is that it offers a shorter range compared to Tesla's Model 3 Long Range. In this department, Euro models outperform U.S. models, with a maximum range of 328 miles versus 298 miles on a full charge.

Nevertheless, he said that both the European and the American models of the Model 3 Performance are tough to beat.

"This is a lot of performance EV for the money," he wrote.

Not only do EVs like this one offer a supreme driving experience without the expense of regular gasoline fuel and associated maintenance, but they also allow drivers to cut down significantly on the planet-warming pollution they generate.

Because​​ demand for EVs continues to grow, competition is heating up in the EV space, with more brands determined to displace Tesla in the coming years.

More research and investment from both car makers and governments have already led to improvements in battery performance, increased charging capabilities, and other advancements in functionality.

