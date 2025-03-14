  • Tech Tech

Researchers make breakthrough discovery that could unlock electric vehicles with incredible range: 'New chapter'

by Rick Kazmer
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A 600-plus-mile trip from Kansas City to Denver could be feasible for an electric vehicle on a single charge if East Asian battery experts are successful with some of their latest research. 

The combined Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology and Gachon University team is studying nickel-cobalt-manganese cathodes, potentially ushering in a "new chapter in the development of high-capacity, high-safety lithium-ion battery materials," according to a report published by Tech Xplore.

Cathodes are one of two electrodes in a battery. When power packs cycle, ions move between them through a substance called electrolyte, according to the U.S. Energy Department.  

Cathode quality can impact capacity, power output, lifetime, and other important performance metrics. Nickel, cobalt, and manganese is a good combination because the resulting electrode can hold more electricity than other materials, which increases driving range. 

But, there's a brake-pumping holdup, per Tech Xplore summary. 

The high nickel content results in cracking and associated gas emissions, which is a safety detriment. After close inspection with high-tech equipment, the team found that nanoscale pores were created during "low initial charging voltage," causing degradation, according to the report. 

So, the experts simply increased the initial charge voltage. The fix seemed to work, preventing a cathode structural collapse and nano-cracks. Better yet, no additives or surface treatments were needed, according to the findings. 

"The research penetrated the atomic level and discovered a new means of easily achieving high capacity and high safety when using cathode materials," Professor Kyoungsoo Park said. He added that he expects the breakthrough to make 621-mile-plus EV ranges possible. 

While not common, the mileage benchmark isn't without rivals. The Ford Mustang Mach-E set a record last year, traveling just over 569 miles on a single charge. Massachusetts-based 24M Technologies is working on a battery that could provide a whopping 1,000 miles on a charge. The Energy Department noted that the average EV range for model 2023 cars was 270 miles, for reference. 

It's a number that keeps growing thanks to continual battery innovations from labs around the world. Many of the experts are focused on finding lower-cost, higher-performing components. The research has included potassium, sodium, and even cow hair

And as EV range and adoption expands stateside — both new and used sales increased year-over-year in January by around 30%, per Cox Automotive — heat-trapping air pollution decreases. 

U.S. government data showed that each EV prevents thousands of pounds of planet-warming exhaust annually when replacing a gas guzzler. The fume reduction is a boon for our lungs, as tailpipe gases are linked by medical experts to respiratory ailments and other disease risks. 

It remains a good time to join the more than 102,000 folks who Cox reported bought an EV in January. That's because tax breaks worth thousands of dollars for new and used rides remain available. That's in addition to the $1,500 in gas/maintenance costs you can save each year. 

For the South Korean team's part, their investigation into nickel-cobalt-manganese cracking may have found the answer for how to build better power packs. 

"These findings will contribute to the development of next-generation lithium-ion batteries," Park said, per Tech Xplore.

