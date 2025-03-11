Scientists discover cutting-edge solution to decades-long problem with electric vehicles: 'We have a clear understanding'

Reinforcing pillars could unlock the potential of an as yet underwhelming battery component, according to experts at the University of Texas at Dallas.

The researchers have been studying lithium nickel oxide, or LNO, as a cathode material. It has the potential to provide for long-lasting lithium-ion packs. But degradation after repeated charge/discharge cycles has been a setback — until now, per a news release from the team.

"The degradation of batteries made using [LNO] has been a problem for decades, but the cause was not well understood," Dr. Kyeongjae Cho said in the update. The professor of materials science and engineering continued, "Now that we have a clear understanding of why this happens, we're working on a solution so the technology can be used to provide longer battery life in a range of products including phones and electric vehicles."

The researchers used advanced computational modeling to determine why the LNO packs were breaking down during the last charge phase. After close inspection, oxygen atoms were found to be the culprits. A chemical reaction involving oxygen causes the LNO cathode to crack, according to the report.

When batteries operate, ions move between a typically graphite anode and a cathode. An electrolyte substance separates the two electrodes. The cathode is often made of cobalt and other hard-to-source metals. The UT Dallas team intends to substitute LNO, all per the lab summary. It's part of the research happening in labs around the world that's geared toward finding lower-cost, better-performing battery parts.

Theoretical pillars have been devised as a way to solve the LNO cracking problem. The supports are formed by adding a positively charged ion, changing the substance's properties, and creating the bolstering "pillars," per the experts.

"We'll make a small amount at first and refine the process," doctoral student Matthew Bergschneider, the study's first author, said in the update. "Then, we will scale up the material synthesis and manufacture hundreds of batteries per week."

Most everyone can benefit from the longer battery life that the UT Dallas team thinks LNO can provide. That's why experts elsewhere are closely studying sometimes overlooked scenarios to better understand cell chemistry. At Stanford, for example, researchers found that a pack's first charge can play a role in its longevity.

For EVs, findings in this field are helping to extend the use of the costly car part. CNET reported that batteries now last for more than 100,000 miles, with replacements costing between $10,000 and $20,000. The good news is that this is one area in which prices are projected to fall. Goldman Sachs expects battery costs to drop by nearly 50% by 2026, thanks to better tech and cheaper components. More pack recycling is also playing a role.

This battery bargain news can help to increase EV adoption, lowering heat-trapping exhaust volume. Each EV prevents thousands of pounds of air pollution a year compared to gas burners, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Tailpipe gases are linked by the Environmental Protection Agency to cancer as well as additional lung, heart, and other health impacts.

Already reliable EVs can also save you up to $1,500 annually on gas and maintenance costs. Thousands of dollars in tax incentives remain available as well.

At UT Dallas, the team plans to start making LNO batteries in the lab before finding an "industry partner to commercialize the technology." The research is one of the projects under the university's Batteries and Energy to Advance Commercialization and National Security (BEACONS) program, which has received $30 million in support from the Department of Defense. The program is working to improve the domestic battery sector.

"These are all stepping stones to commercialization," Bergschneider said.

