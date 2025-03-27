Car expert shares honest review after driving record-smashing electric vehicle: 'What a story'

Car reviewer The Telescope (@telescopesh) took Xiaomi's next electric vehicle for a test drive in the street and on the track.

"This is Xiaomi's first car and it is already the fastest electric production car in the world. What a story," said the reviewer after his experience. (Technically, the SU7 Ultra is Xiaomi's second EV. The SU7 launched last March.)

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra boasts 1,548 hp with four-wheel drive and a top speed of 217 mph. That beats out even a Tesla Model S Plaid's 1,020 hp and 200 mph. The EV runs on a 93.7 kWh battery with an estimated 250 miles of range. That's an awful lot of performance for a car with a suggested retail price of $73,000. The only real challenge is how (or if) it will ever find its way stateside.

At a bare minimum, this demo shows that electric vehicles can be fun and affordable. The SU7 Ultra is clearly sporty and luxurious and also offers the benefits of EVs more generally. They're cheaper to drive, for starters. Meanwhile, gas cars produce a lot of exhaust that is harmful to driver and passenger health. That pollution extends to the atmosphere. Light-duty vehicles produce a large collective amount of emissions that exacerbate increasingly violent weather patterns.

By switching to an EV, it's possible to get around all of that, especially if the car is charged on a grid with sustainable power. While there are environmental costs to manufacturing EVs, they're quickly offset by avoiding gas use altogether. If you're thinking of making the switch, check out our EV guide.

YouTube commenters were blown away by the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra.

"As much as i love lucid and what theyve done for EVs, it's crazy that xiaomi has managed to outclass it so heavily in both price and performance with their second vehicle. Unreal," said one viewer.

"this is just incredible. Xiaomi really have knocked it out of the park with this one. Now then can you buy the regular model at all yet? Selling out the years inventory in a few hours was crazy," said another.

