Cadillac unveils seriously powerful electric vehicle with game-changing features: 'Multilayer experience'

The Lyriq-V is the most expensive version of the Lyriq.

Cadillac is adding a new car to its already sleek V-series collection: the powerful and quick Lyriq-V electric vehicle, per Green Car Reports.

The carmaker's V-series already boasts a line of high-performance cars that combine style and technology. Previous versions of the Lyriq exude the high-class luxury Cadillac is known for with eco-friendly electric power. The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V will be stylish, powerful, fast, and battery-powered.

Production for the Lyriq-V begins this spring at GM's Spring Hill Manufacturing plant located in Tennessee. The SUV will cost $79,990 which includes a $1,395 destination charge.

While the Lyriq-V will be powered by the standard Lyriq's 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack, it'll get an extra boost from the dual-motor powertrain which has been upgraded to 615 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, according to Green Car Reports. Cadillac has stated the range will be 285 miles, and a single motor per axle enables all-wheel drive.

The Lyriq-V is the most expensive version of the Lyriq, but drivers will also get the cost-saving benefits of owning an EV. With less required maintenance, like oil changes, in addition to the fuel savings, EV drivers save a lot of cash over the long term.

With quieter engines, all-electric vehicles also offer a more comfortable ride. No tailpipe pollution means that while you're enjoying your drive, you're also helping the environment.

Battery manufacturing along with the charging process does have an environmental impact. We need to dig up roughly 30 million tons of minerals every year for the low-carbon energy transition. However, we currently dig about 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels out of our planet annually. The switch to renewable energy would be significant progress.

For example, a data analysis performed by Reuters determined that a Tesla Model 3 would need to be driven only 13,500 miles before it compensates for the environmental costs of its manufacturing when compared to the gas-powered Toyota Corolla.

Per Green Car Reports, the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V has many other new features including V-mode for customizable settings, a carbon fiber trim option, and V-specific sound — which Cadillac spokespeople said delivers a "multilayer experience exclusive for the V."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.