  • Business Business

This country's multimillion-dollar investment could change the future of electric vehicles — here's what's driving the push

The Philippines has committed to cutting pollution by 75% by 2030.

by Simon Sage
The Philippines has committed to cutting pollution by 75% by 2030.

Photo Credit: iStock

Philippine conglomerate Ayala has announced plans to expand the country's electric vehicle charging network thanks to new funding from the Asian Development Bank's Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for the Private Sector in Asia. The expansion includes the purchase of EVs for commercial distribution.

The Philippines only just recently received its first Tesla Supercharger, but there are about 370 charging points across the country, the first having been installed in 2013.

Ayala is the biggest and oldest conglomerate in the Philippines. The scope of its business is broad, including real estate, telecommunications, banking, renewable energy, electronics, automotive, and health care. It also has investments in coal, but it has committed to getting out of that business by 2030 and has started divesting

Nationally, the Philippines has committed to cutting pollution by 75% by 2030. The country has been making progress toward that goal, thanks especially to large-scale projects that clean up the electrical grid. These are sensible investments, given the circumstances. Among all countries affected by extreme weather events, the Philippines ranks 10th

Charging infrastructure is one of the biggest roadblocks to the adoption of EVs. Big investments such as this one can help fill gaps and lower the barrier for drivers to make the switch. Once the chargers are in place, EVs are cheaper to run than gas cars and are much kinder to the environment. If you think you're ready to upgrade, TCD has a beginner's guide for EV shoppers that's worth a look.

Ayala officials are optimistic about the advancement of EV charging infrastructure.

Watch now: Honda reveals how it's rethinking electric vehicles from the ground up with exciting new concept cars

"As we help build a comprehensive EV ecosystem for the Philippines, we wish to thank like-minded institutional partners like ADB for helping us expand our electric mobility initiatives, accelerate our contribution to the Philippines' climate goals, and reaffirm our purpose of building businesses that enable people to thrive," said ACMobility President and CEO Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, according to the Daily Tribune.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x