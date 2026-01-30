This tech company is helping homeowners lock in lower energy rates for 25 years — here's how it's helping Americans avoid energy inflation

"It's kind of like buying insurance against future price hikes with the utility."

What if you could lock in your energy rate for 25 years? Those in the know are flocking to sign up for innovative solar leasing programs that can help them do just that.

The scoop

While unplugging energy vampires and switching to LEDs are undoubtedly great ways to bring down your energy bills, everyone has experienced that moment when you realize you haven't done enough to protect yourself against increasingly unaffordable utility rates.

Fortunately, leveling up to solar — one of the best ways to slash energy bills — has never been easier. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation by connecting you with vetted installers and getting multiple bids.

If you're on a budget, Palmetto, a trusted Solar Explorer partner, can help you make the transition for $0 down with its LightReach leasing program. You gain access to dependable, clean energy while locking in predictable monthly payments throughout your contract.





How it's helping

Buying panels has its benefits, but whether it's right for you depends on your goals. For one homeowner who wanted to lower his monthly payment right away, leasing turned out to be the better deal. Palmetto's LightReach systems are tailored to your needs.

As Palmetto notes, "We own the system and you get the power." In practice, that means Palmetto shoulders responsibility — handling everything from solar mapping and design to permitting and maintenance, which is included in subscriptions at no extra cost. Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

You can track your solar project and receive detailed energy advice through the free Palmetto Home app, which makes it easy to earn up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades.

What everyone's saying

Your ideal solar path may vary from your neighbor's. However, you don't have to search long to find glowing testimonials from people who decided solar leasing was right for them — and worked with vetted providers to ensure their project went smoothly.

One revealed that locking in their rate gave them incredible peace of mind. "It's kind of like buying insurance against future price hikes with the utility," Brad the Solar Guy said in one of his YouTube shorts.

Another shared that her leased solar panels drastically cut her energy bills. "Our energy bills could easily be $400 to $600. Our summer bill is currently $13, so we've noticed a huge difference," she said.

