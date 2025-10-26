Homeowner shares the 'real kicker' about their leased solar panels: 'Like an insurance program ... against future price hikes'

"It really just depends on what your situation is."

Whether for a vehicle, real estate, electronics, or business equipment, leasing is an excellent option for people who want low monthly payments without a big upfront cost or the burden of unexpected repairs.

Leasing solar panels is also becoming popular, as more homeowners are considering this option rather than buying them.

In a YouTube video, Brad the Solar Guy (@bradthesolarguy) answered the question for his viewers: "Is a solar lease worth it?"

In his video, he explained that getting a solar lease was worth it for him because he's saving almost half now from what he paid before and has a guaranteed price for the next 25 years. The price on his lease is less than what he pays for electricity, so he said he feels well protected for the foreseeable future.

"My energy bills have nearly halved since day one. But the real kicker? I've got a guaranteed price locked in for a quarter-century. Talk about peace of mind!" he wrote in the caption.

"I look at leasing solar as kind of like an insurance program," Brad said in the video. "It's kind of like buying insurance against future price hikes with the utility. But unlike insurance, actually, it saves you money right away as well as protecting you."

Brad's perspective is helpful because it shows how cost-effective leasing solar panels can be, both now and in the future.

Regardless of whether you lease or buy, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on monthly utility bills while doing your part to lower planet-overheating pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Get Started

If the upfront cost of a solar system installation feels prohibitive, leasing panels can help you gain the benefits of a clean energy-powered home without a considerable investment. For example, Palmetto's LightReach program helps homeowners lease solar panels and offers no-money-down plans.

Palmetto offers clean energy solutions in 31 states and has local expertise and incentives to help you affordably embrace the solar energy transition.

If you'd rather own your solar panels long term, EnergySage offers free tools to help you compare local installer quotes and find the best deals on a reliable setup.

Meanwhile, our helpful pros and cons list can help you decide whether leasing or buying solar panels is right for you.

On his YouTube channel, Brad the Solar Guy shared another video addressing the question of whether you should own or lease solar panels.

"I strongly believe that both can be excellent, and it really just depends on what your situation is financially and otherwise in your life at the time," he said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.