Homeowner stunned after solar lease brings summer electric bill down to $13: 'Our energy bills could easily be $400 to $600'

Installing solar panels at your house is one of the biggest hacks out there, as it provides homes with clean, inexpensive energy.

But one homeowner may have found something to make solar an even better hack by leasing her panels and eliminating their high upfront costs.

The scoop

Solar energy is one of the cleanest and least-expensive energy sources available. Unlike dirty energy sources traditionally used in power grids, generating solar energy requires no burning of dirty fuels, and it creates no toxic, heat-trapping pollution.

In a YouTube video posted by Solar Holler (@solarholler), one homeowner discussed how switching to solar has also made her monthly energy bills much more manageable.





"We have definitely noticed a change in our monthly energy bills," she said. "Our [previous] energy bills could easily be $400 to $600. Our summer bill is currently $13, so we've noticed a huge difference."

That's right — simply by installing solar panels, she saved hundreds of dollars per month.

The biggest problem with buying solar panels is that they can be prohibitively expensive for many people. To solve that, this homeowner leased her panels.

Leasing programs, such as LightReach by Palmetto, allow homeowners to get solar panels onto their roofs without the massive upfront costs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

How it's helping

Buying solar panels can cost tens of thousands of dollars. And with the federal solar tax credit set to expire at the end of 2025, they will only become more expensive.

Leasing eliminates the worry about those high upfront costs. With Palmetto's LightReach program, homeowners can minimize those high downpayments, and plans even exist that feature no downpayment.

What everyone's saying

"I think there are probably a few reasons we decided to go solar," the homeowner in this video said. "Definitely the rising cost of energy, being able to mine the sun, essentially, to be able to produce our own clean energy, and being somewhat self-sufficient with regards to our energy production."

This homeowner achieved that goal by leasing their panels. Others may decide that buying solar panels is more appropriate, and for them, EnergySage offers free tools that make it easy to get estimates and compare quotes for solar panel systems from local, verified installers.

And if you're not sure whether leasing or buying solar panels is the best option for you, check out this handy list with the pros and cons of each. But ultimately, this homeowner pointed out, what really matters is finding some way to take that first solar step.

"I would recommend that people go solar," she said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



