New data uncovers startling consequence of America's skyrocketing energy prices: 'Families are hurting'

Utility bills are becoming increasingly unaffordable for people across America. New research shows that many Americans are struggling to keep up with their utility bills due to rising energy costs.

What's happening?

As ABC News reported, an analysis by The Century Foundation found that monthly energy bills have increased by 12% and past-due utility bill balances by 9.7%. These figures represent data collected from April through June in both 2024 and 2025.

Homeowners are having trouble paying their electricity and natural gas bills, even though these costs are typically prioritized alongside mortgage payments. The issue of rising energy costs has become politicized and an ongoing battle between federal and state governments, utility companies, and residents. Meanwhile, data centers are contributing to rising energy prices by increasing electricity demand.

"Voters are frustrated, and families are hurting because these tech giants are cutting backroom deals with politicians, and it's causing their power bills to go up," said Mike Pierce from the advocacy group Protect Borrowers.





Why are rising energy costs a problem?

The Century Foundation's analysis highlights the issue of delinquent utility accounts and the fact that Americans aren't able to keep up with bills for basic needs.

When people can't afford to keep their lights, heat, and AC on, their physical and mental health suffers. When energy prices rise, it becomes harder for families to stay comfortable while managing their household budgets.

Continuing to rely on expensive, dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and gas also contributes to financial strain and environmental harm. These types of energy sources cost homeowners excessive amounts of money while polluting the air and water and releasing heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

If you're ready to make the switch to solar to power your home and save on energy, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you get started.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

What's being done to reduce energy prices?

Fortunately, affordable, accessible renewable energy solutions are available to the American public. Cleaner energy sources, like solar and wind, help reduce residents' energy costs and have a lower environmental impact.

In our Solar Explorer, you can learn about partners like Palmetto, which offers a solar leasing program with $0-down subscription options. Palmetto also has an app that lets you earn up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Another TCD partner, EnergySage, is an excellent resource for information about buying solar panels for your home. Using EnergySage's free quote comparison tool, you can save up to $10,000 on the cost of a solar installation.

To save even more money on utility bills, you can pair your solar system with energy-efficient electric appliances, like heat pumps. Our HVAC Explorer can help you find a cost-saving HVAC system that works with your home and budget.

The bottom line is that embracing the shift to renewable energy can help us build a more sustainable, cost-effective energy future. If you're one of the many Americans struggling to keep up with your utility bills, now might be the perfect time to start looking into these cleaner, greener options to power your home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.