Switching to solar energy is a huge plus — but what's the best way to go about it?

One homeowner looking for help in r/solar on Reddit sparked a discussion comparing the pros and cons of leasing and buying solar panels.

Whether you lease or buy, switching to solar energy can save you a lot of money. Solar panels create cost-effective energy. They can pay for themselves over time and protect you from rising energy costs and power outages with the help of battery storage. TCD's Solar Explorer includes multiple trustworthy solar partners with a variety of solar installation options.

But this homeowner wasn't sure which of the options they should choose and asked, "What are [the] benefits of leasing vs owning?"

Commenters who had experience with solar panels jumped in to help.





"I think that owning is almost always the better option," said one user. "If you ever plan on selling your home, I feel like it's easier to pass ownership of an asset versus a usage contract."

Another commenter shared, "Our PPA is at 0%, vs significantly higher rates to buy. I can buy it out at six years — which I've got six more until I can partially retire, so it aligns well for us. We're paying $125 per month for a 12.6kw system. That covers 100% of our usage."

In other words, the ideal setup depends on the user's circumstances.

TCD's Solar Explorer is a great way to connect with vetted partners that can help you install solar panels on your home. For example, EnergySage can save you up to $10,000 by presenting competitive bids from trusted local installers. It streamlines the process of finding a provider near you and offers information on available tax incentives and the solar installation process.

Solar leasing partners like Palmetto offer subscription options such as the $0-down LightReach program. LightReach can help you access tax credits that are no longer available for solar purchases and save up to 20% on your utility rate.

Heat pumps and other electric appliances can bring your utility bills down even lower when paired with solar panels. TCD's HVAC Explorer is a valuable tool for finding heating and cooling equipment that fits your budget and will save you money.

