Homeowner reveals why he chose to buy and lease solar panels at the same time: 'A bargain compared to the wild utility-rate hikes'

"My goal was to actually lower my monthly payment immediately."

Going solar is a smart way to free up room in your budget — but the best way to go about it depends on your goals. For one homeowner, that meant signing up for a solar lease to complement the energy from a solar system he had purchased.

YouTube user Brad the Solar Guy (@bradthesolarguy) broke down whether his solar lease was worth it in a six-month review of his decision. The answer? A resounding yes.

First, Brad explained how he got to this point. After happily owning solar panels for more than seven years, he realized it was time for an upgrade. His family was using more electricity because they were charging an electric vehicle at home.

But most pressingly, utility rates were continuing to rise.





Even though his panels worked as intended, he needed more solar power to keep his energy bills as low as they were or even down to 0. If you're interested in similar savings, The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help you sort through your options and connect with vetted providers.

Initially, Brad considered purchasing another solar system — something he said would have undoubtedly been "a very good deal for me over time." However, he shared that his "goal was to actually lower my monthly payment immediately."

That's how he ended up signing a solar lease, which protects his family against volatile price fluctuations associated with polluting, environmentally damaging fossil fuels.

"My lease bumps up 2.9% each year, but it's still a bargain compared to the wild utility-rate hikes we've been seeing," Brad shared.

As for Brad, he was also pleased to secure 25 years of maintenance in his lease, as well as compensation if his solar system doesn't deliver a guaranteed amount of energy. In other words, no surprise bills. "So, was getting a solar lease worth it? Obviously," he concluded.

