Shopper sparks outrage with photo of upsetting sighting at thrift shop: 'Defeats the whole point'

Secondhand shopping can yield some incredible finds, but some stores try to take advantage of those discoveries with outrageous pricing.

In the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, a shopper shared a photo of a brand new, with tags, Starter brand jacket from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. The catch? The store was selling it for $198.82.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I get it's NWT [new with tags] but damn!" they exclaimed in their caption.

A brand new jacket from the Starter brand actually sells for less, around $150. And on eBay, there are a handful of people trying to price gouge like the store, but most seem to be selling in the under $100 range.

Unfortunately, some thrift and secondhand stores are cashing in corporate-style when it comes to their pricing lately. One shopper found an empty aluminium soda bottle being sold for $5, and another saw what looked like cheap jewelry being sold for over $800.

Secondhand shopping is seeing a major uptick as inflation increases costs for a lot of items, and some stores are seeing a chance to make a quick buck as well.

But secondhand shopping and thrifting can still be a great way to save money and find great items. People have made some truly incredible finds while combing through stores, like a rare cardigan made popular by an Olympian in the 1950s being sold for $9.99.

Others have found high-end kitchenware, like Le Creuset pots, for a fraction of the cost, or designer fashion items like a Yves Saint Laurent handbag. Some people have even found an extra surprise in the form of cash left behind in pockets.

Buying used items is also a great way to keep perfectly usable goods from ending up in landfills, where they take centuries to break down and release planet-warming gases. It cuts down on the need for new resources to be produced.

Redditors in the comments were just as shocked and frustrated by the absurd price tag.

"Honestly the pricing defeats the whole point of why I thought thrifting started?" one person wrote.

Another noted that it didn't look as new as the price tag would suggest, writing, "It looks like it's been washed a few times."

"I wonder how the person who donated that would feel about that price, I bet they wouldn't donate anything else if they knew the thrift store was so greedy," one person stated.

