Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting absurd item for sale: 'It doesn't even look real'

It's not the norm at thrift stores.

Thrifting is popular for the simple reason of finding special items at low prices.

However, one Redditor learned how the profit-minded side of the fashion business can still creep its way into the bargain bins.

In a post on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, they shared photos of an allegedly designer handbag with a shocking price tag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Who walks into a thrift store willing to drop $1,000 on a purse?" they asked.

This level of expense is not the norm at thrift stores. Still, the trend is becoming more noticeable as certain items can get heavy markups and disappoint those looking to save a couple of bucks. Even worse, a negative experience can turn shoppers away from the activity altogether.

People find all kinds of things at thrift stores that add unique value to their lives. The occasional vintage piece in good condition might make sense for a more pricey listing, but overall, shoppers can fill up their closets and homes at major discounts.

Plus, the secondhand market is far friendlier for the environment than fast fashion. It helps keep plastic and textiles out of landfills while also providing a way for people to avoid giving money to huge clothing companies that are notorious polluters.

However, after the original poster pointed out the handbag, others on Reddit started to wonder if the bag was even authentic. It generally looked the part of this J'Adior bag, but slight discrepancies in the lettering and materials kept many in the comments skeptical.

"It doesn't even look real," one person wrote.

"They need reporting; they are profiting off counterfeit," another explained.

"They know it's fake and are just praying for a sucker," a third warned.

Whether a thrift store find is a cheap rip-off or the real deal, staying aware of what you buy and where it comes from can help you spend less and protect the earth from greedy industries.

