Shopper thrilled after finding stunning vintage item for cheap at thrift store: 'Something about this called to me'

"Those were hundreds of dollars in my day!"

One lucky thrift shopper is getting the fall season off to a good start after finding a vintage designer cardigan from a brand many commenters love.

The Redditor posted two photos of the gray Geiger cardigan produced in Austria. "Something about this called to me," they wrote — and answering this calling only cost $9.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Wow! Those were hundreds of dollars in my day! They are classic and will last [a] lifetime and more!" one excited commenter shared.

According to the company's website, the Geiger sweater became famous when Austrian skier Toni Sailer wore one during his 1956 Winter Olympic victory.

Others heaped praise on this brand and were very excited for the OP. Another secondhand shopper stated, "I have a thrifted orange thick corduroy Geiger shirt/jacket that I love! Such good quality that brand."

One fan remarked, "Those are so cozy, and they can be washed like any sweater. Dry flat, or folded over the curtain rod, after pushing it back into shape."

A search for these Austrian vintage cardigans online can go for as low as $30 and for as much as $425, so paying less than $10 is quite the steal. However, getting a sought-after and respected designer item at a budget price is a common occurrence while thrift store shopping.

Thrift stores have brought other sweater lovers joy while allowing them to save money. One person took home an Isabel Marant mohair Drussell sweater for 12 NZ dollars (about $6.87), and another found a lambswood sweater worth $260 for only $9.22.

Others have found high-end items beyond clothes, such as the Goodwill shopper who only spent $20 on a Breville Barista Express espresso machine worth $700. Another got a wooden bed frame for $65 that could go for $1,000.

Some savvy consumers are creating side hustles from thrift store flipping by reselling some of these luxury brands for pennies on the dollar. According to Fairstone, the average Canadian reseller makes $31 profit per sale. In addition to luxury apparel, Money Crashers recommends focusing on anything with a tag, records, sporting equipment, and video games, for successful flipping.

As you save a buck through secondhand shopping or upcycling old clothing, you also save the planet from excessive waste. Sadly, Americans throw out 81 pounds of clothing annually, which contributes to water pollution and carbon emissions that trap heat.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.