Shopper calls out thrift store after stumbling upon absurd item for sale: 'Wow'

A Redditor's latest thrift find has sparked disbelief — not because of its rarity, but because of its price tag.

In a post shared to the r/ThriftGrift community, the OP described spotting an ordinary aluminum Coca-Cola bottle for sale at a Value Village (known as Savers in some areas). Unfortunately, it was priced at $4.99, despite being, as the poster put it, "actual garbage."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows what appears to be a standard promotional Coke bottle, the kind that might've been handed out a decade ago. It's not vintage, rare, or collectible; it's just an empty aluminum container that most people would toss into their recycling bin.

Unfortunately, overpricing like this isn't unheard of. Another Redditor recently shared a photo of a $50 bag of used Lego bricks at a Maine Goodwill, captioning it, "Goodwill is out of control."

That kind of sticker shock can turn off first-time thrifters, who might otherwise find thrifting to be an affordable, sustainable way to shop.

Still, these experiences are outliers. The reality is that secondhand shopping remains one of the best ways to save money and uncover hidden gems. Case in point: another Redditor who scored a Ralph Lauren quilt for just $2.50, a piece that retails new for hundreds of dollars.

Beyond the thrill of the hunt, thrifting keeps countless items out of landfills and supports a more circular economy, giving pre-loved goods a second life instead of contributing to the cycle of waste.

Savers themselves put it best in their 2024 Thrift Report, stating that "It takes 700 gallons of water to produce just one new cotton T-shirt, as much as you'll drink in 2 ½ years. It takes zero gallons to thrift one."

Shoppers across Reddit were quick to weigh in on the bottle debacle.

"I keep seeing ceramic yogurt containers for $3.99 — I can buy one with yogurt in it for less!" one commenter noted.

Another joked, "Could be worth up to 10 cents depending what state you're in."

And perhaps summing up everyone's reaction best, a third simply wrote, "Wow."

