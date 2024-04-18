EV charger manufacturer announces plans for state-of-the-art factory: 'Let's hope [it] can accelerate the adoption of EVs'

The company produces around 15,000 charging units annually, so this could represent a huge bump in output.

A leading electric vehicle charger manufacturer has set up shop in Maryland and announced the proposed construction of a new facility.

Blink Charging has moved north from its previous home in Miami, Florida, establishing its new global headquarters in Prince George's County.

The company also intends to deliver a new manufacturing site in the area, with plans to build a 30,000-square-foot factory to build 50,000 charging units every year.

Blink president and CEO Brendan Jones said in a statement: "Blink Charging is proud and excited to be establishing our global headquarters and production facility in Maryland, marking a pivotal moment in our journey toward a greener future."

At present, the company produces around 15,000 charging units annually, so the new facility would represent a huge bump in output, which is crucial as EVs become more popular.

According to Consumer Reports, cited by Reuters, EVs accounted for 16.3% of all light-vehicle sales in the United States in 2023. Meanwhile, sales of plug-in hybrid cars rose 60% last year.

"Currently the US adds 900 chargers a week," observed one commenter on Electrek's report of Blink's move. "Let's hope Blink can accelerate the adoption of EVs."

While Blink's increased output will help to reduce range anxiety among EV drivers by delivering more charging infrastructure, it should also help to dispel concerns among people on the fence about swapping a dirty-fuel-powered car for a clean electric one.

Meanwhile, Blink's presence in Maryland is expected to help the state reach its own climate goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Blink's headquarters to the Great State of Maryland," state governor Wes Moore said in a statement. "This decision not only affirms our commitment to climate action but also supports our efforts to create new job opportunities and enhance Maryland's competitiveness. Together, we will meet our goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2035, and we will ensure that climate justice drives economic justice."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.