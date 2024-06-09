Shopper sparks debate with photo of produce bought from local supermarket: 'Just doesn't feel right'

"It's a shame that if you want to be more environmentally responsible you have vastly fewer options."

When most of us think of fruits and vegetables, we don't think of plastic. However, the two are becoming increasingly entwined, as evidenced by shoppers worldwide in packaging predicaments that are sadly becoming all too common.

What's happening?

In another example of the problem, one shopper shared their dismay with the packaging on their produce in a Reddit post to r/mildlyinfuriating.

"The sheer amount of plastic on my supermarket vegetables," they wrote above a photo of broccoli, bell peppers, baby corn, and more, all wrapped in plastic.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Some recyclable, at least, and I get that it serves a purpose in maintaining freshness and helps avoid food waste, but food waste is best avoided by only buying what you'll use. Just doesn't feel right shoving this much plastic into my fridge," they further wrote.

"You made these choices tho," commented another user. "The same vegetables can be chosen that aren't wrapped in plastic."

"Disappointingly little is available loose, and none of the nicer varieties are available that way," the original poster responded, "It's a shame that if you want to be more environmentally responsible you have vastly fewer options. And if ordering online for delivery (as was the case here), the workers that pick loose produce invariably don't pick well. We opt for loose veg where we can, and this delivery included some. It's not included in this photo."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is food packaging important?

Plastic waste is a large and growing global problem. About 40 million tons of plastic is thrown out annually in the United States alone. Plastic items can take hundreds of years to break down and produce planet-warming pollution and havoc-wreaking microplastics — which have been found nearly everywhere and pose health risks.

Further, while the OP pointed out that some of the packaging in the picture is recyclable, there is a great chance it won't be, as plastic recycling is also very flawed.

🗣️ How much effort are you willing to make to reduce the amount of plastic and toxins in your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Large business accounts for far more environmental impact than the public and yet the onus is all on us. We absolutely do need to make the most responsible choices we can, you are right, but those who decide what choices most of us get should be offering better choices," wrote the OP in a comment.

Is the company doing anything about this?

The packaging shows that the produce is from Sainsbury's, a company that aims "to make good food joyful, accessible, and affordable for everyone, every day."

It's a commendable goal, but not one that has to be bad for the environment, necessarily. The company's Plan For Better acknowledges the role it must play in protecting the planet and outlines the ways it intends to do so, including reducing plastic packaging by 50% by 2025.

What's being done about plastic packaging more broadly?

Many companies, including supermarket chains, are changing their packaging to more sustainable alternatives, and hopefully, more will follow suit.

As an individual, you can grow your own produce when possible. This not only eliminates the chance of unnecessary plastic packaging and food waste but also decreases your carbon footprint and limits the demand for mass-grown, globally shipped produce. If this isn't an option, you can support brands with plastic-free packaging.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.