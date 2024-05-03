Supermarket chain introduces sustainable packaging for store-brand products: 'To meet the growing global demand for circular and renewable material solutions'

Everything we purchase has a lasting impact on our well-being.

As the effects of planet-warming gases increase, companies are stepping up to be kinder to the planet while taking care of our daily needs.

Netherlands-based store chain Albert Heijn has partnered with Avantium, a chemical technology company focused on renewable feedstock, to launch the world's first PEF packaging for supermarket products.

PEF, known as polyethylene furanoate, is a plant-based, circular material that is nontoxic. Unlike the usual materials for food and beverage items, such as PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PEF possesses stronger properties such as biodegrading at a faster rate and withstanding higher temperatures (glass transition temperature). It also extends the shelf life of food and beverages, therefore helping to reduce food waste.

Avantium is constructing the first commercial plant for furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), a building block for PEF, with production starting this year. By scaling PEF production, supermarket chains such as Albert Hejin will bring sustainable packaging alternatives to many store-brand products.

"With Albert Heijn as a partner, Avantium can further scale up and expand the PEF value chain to meet the growing global demand for circular and renewable material solutions," said Tom van Aken, CEO of Avantium, to Sustainable Packaging (SP) News.

Brands such as supermarket chains are seeing the value in products that are kinder to the planet. A recent study found that over 40% of all U.S. consumers will pay more for sustainably sourced products at the grocery store, taking up to 17.3% of purchases compared to conventional products. The growing community of conscious shoppers drives corporate action for a cleaner and safer future.

Other industries have begun implementing responsible practices, such as Staples, which rewards customers for bringing used items to the store to recycle.

Marit van Egmond, CEO of Albert Heijn, told SP News: "Albert Heijn wants to pass on a liveable earth to future generations. To make that possible, one of our goals is to make packaging more sustainable. Besides packaging reduction, recyclability and reuse, fossil-free materials are high on our wish list."

A lifestyle that uses less plastic and reduces waste is also a healthier one. Simple acts such as using reusable bags keep our air clean for everyone to enjoy.

