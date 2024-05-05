Chocolate brand develops 'revolutionary' new product packaging: 'We are set to change all that'

"Consumers are now actively seeking brands that take sustainability seriously."

With the effects of plastic packaging becoming more widespread — from showing up in oceans to being ingested by toddlers — one company is taking innovation to a new level with a beloved item: chocolate.

"Chocolate is a popular household purchase, and yet so little of the packaging can be easily recycled at curbside. We are set to change all that with our revolutionary new packaging, which offers a neat and tidy result without the use of plastic," explained Gavin Cox, founder of chocolate brand Cox&Co., in a release posted on Packaging Europe.

In a time when cocoa has become a rarer resource due to planet-warming gases being released into the atmosphere, the new packaging will allow brands to lower packaging costs by up to 35%. With its paper flow wrap design that can last longer than 12 months, this will also reduce packaging waste going to the landfill.

"Consumers are now actively seeking brands that take sustainability seriously and products that are easy to recycle," said Gavin.

There is already plenty of confidence in the success of this paper packaging innovation, as it will be used across the brand's chocolate flavors.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, approximately 36% of all plastics produced are used in packaging, with 85% ending up as unregulated waste sent to landfills. In the U.S., the amount of plastic waste totals up to 44 million metric tons (48.5 million tons), as estimated by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

As mentioned earlier, plastic packaging is seen in almost everything, especially in the food and beverage industry.

Low Density Polythene (LDPE) is the most commonly used type of plastic in these industries. With the high occurrence of plastic packaging in everyday products, at least 14 million tons of plastic ends up in our oceans, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This contributes to the formation of microplastic sinks, which damage coral reefs and poison marine life.

Companies and U.S. states like California are working together to avoid the plastic dilemma, with CalRecycle director Rachel Machi Wagoner sharing in a statement to Environmental Health News: "California is committed to building a circular economy and moving to a zero-waste future."

Cox&Co.'s paper flow wrap solution phases out all plastics, avoiding these results altogether. By replacing traditional plastic packaging with a lasting and responsible alternative, we ensure cleaner air and water, leading to a healthier community.

