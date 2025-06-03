Jeff Bezos faces backlash over $500 million mega-yacht after photos go viral: 'No single human should have this much wealth'

"Be a shame if nature reclaimed it."

A favorite pastime of workers is to vent about their boss. A recent discussion sparked by Jeff Bezos' notorious superyacht, Koru, showed that Amazon employees are no exception.

A Redditor posted a graphic highlighting the exorbitant features of the $500 million vessel to the r/AmazonFC subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post features a picture touting a number of the amenities and specs, including its 417-foot length that makes it the world's largest sailing yacht. Koru can also host 18 guests and 36 crew members while providing guests with a choice between multiple hot tubs, pools, bars, and lounges.

Funnily enough, the poster sarcastically instructed Amazon employees to "make sure to work harder so he can buy a second one." However, in the same post, they noted that Koru has a support vessel called Abeona that measures in at a comparably petite 250-feet long.

Making matters worse, it appears that Bezos' yacht wasn't built on the up-and-up. Its builder, Oceanco, was caught using illegally harvested teak to build its deck.

The carnage for the environment doesn't stop there. An Indiana University analysis found that Koru produces at least a whopping 7,154 tons of planet-warming gases each year, as the New York Post detailed. That's almost 450 times the average American's annual carbon impact.

It's no wonder that Koru raises alarms on its travels, like when it docked near the shores of Montserrat, a small Caribbean island. It similarly drew eyerolls and frustrated vacationers when it dominated the pristine view in St. Thomas.

Bezos' outsized reputation and fame undoubtedly are big factors in Koru's ubiquity, which was on display again at the Cannes Film Festival. It's a stark reminder of how the ultra-wealthy disproportionately contribute to the carbon pollution that is fostering an overheating planet, as Oxfam explored.

Needless to say, visitors to the Reddit thread had no love lost for Bezos. Amazon workers have plenty to be unhappy with, whether it's concerns over the company's environmental impact, the average wage of $22 an hour for delivery drivers, the possibility of being replaced by AI or lower-paid workers, or simply being forced to commute back into the office more.

You could probably add Bezos tallying up his fourth private jet to the list of annoyances.

Redditors unsurprisingly let loose in the comments.

"No single human should have this much wealth," one wrote.

"Be a shame if nature reclaimed it," another user quipped.

