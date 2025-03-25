Stunned social media users react to troubling discovery about Jeff Bezos' megayacht: 'There is a moral duty'

It's no secret that the ultra-rich pollute at a much greater rate than the rest of us, but the details of a gigantic megayacht owned by Jeff Bezos caused outrage on social media.

Redditors on a thread in the r/environment subreddit seethed at the scale of the environmental havoc of Bezos' 417-foot yacht, Koru. With its own 250-foot support vessel, Koru emits over 7,000 tons of carbon per year. The average American's annual carbon footprint is roughly 16 tons, meaning it would take over 437 years to match Koru's pollution.

"Does 'Koru' translate into 'F*** everybody else,' perhaps?" one commenter asked. In fact, the Koru is a Māori cultural symbol that is supposed to represent new beginnings, life, and hope. All things that are made a great deal more difficult by such extreme wealth disparity.

Another commenter said, "It's actually mad. [Things] got sails for god's sake."

"This schmuck needs a reality check. Just like every other billionaire destroying our planet," added one Redditor, invoking the anger felt throughout the thread.

The thread highlights an important discussion about the environmental impact of luxury forms of travel like megayachts and private jets.

A study by Oxfam, "Carbon Inequality Kills," examined the environmental impact of the ultra-rich. The world's top 10% account for half of all carbon pollution, and the wealthiest have a much greater impact still. Perhaps the most jarring statistic of all was the revelation that if everyone consumed in the same manner as the world's 50 richest people, the world's remaining carbon budget to stay within 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit would be depleted in two days.

The Italian city of Naples, a popular destination for megayachts like the Koru, indicated a potential solution to the problem: banning yachts over 246 feet from docking. Closer to home, legislative action to close tax loopholes for luxury travel would be a step in the right direction.

Ultimately, collective action by informed and motivated people will yield the best results. One of the thread's comments captures the idea perfectly: "There is a moral duty with each and everyone of us to resist this."

