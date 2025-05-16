Details about Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez's trip to award ceremony spark outrage: 'These people have no shame'

The ship cost an estimated $500 million to build and $25 million a year to operate.

As the glitterati descended on Cannes for the 2024 Global Gift Gala, it wasn't a film or fashion moment that caught the internet's attention — it was a boat.

In a recent post on social media platform X, user Vicky @mtllatina commented on a post about Jeff Bezos' 417-foot megayacht, Koru, docked along the French Riviera. Bezos' partner, Lauren Sánchez, is set to receive a Global Gift Women Empowerment Award for her work with the Bezos Earth Fund and This Is About Humanity.

"SPOTTED at Cannes: the Bezos yacht has arrived," the post read. "Lauren Sánchez will receive the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award…"

The luxury vessel, while impressive, has drawn significant backlash online — and not for the first time. At an estimated $500 million to build and $25 million a year to operate, Koru is more than just a symbol of wealth. It's also a major source of pollution.

According to estimates reported by the New York Post and Indiana University researchers, the yacht releases more than 7,000 tons of heat-trapping pollution annually — about 447 times more than the average American does in a year.

This kind of high-consumption lifestyle contributes directly to the overheating of our planet. Superyachts run on dirty energy, and their fuel-intensive engines, air conditioning systems, and helicopter pads often remain active even when the boat is anchored. The environmental cost becomes even more stark when these yachts are used for short, unnecessary trips, particularly when cleaner, more efficient alternatives exist.

"These people have no shame," an X user added to the polarizing thread.

Another quipped and edited the original headline by saying, "Breaking : rich people shuffle money, gifts and awards amongst themselves for the purpose of tax evasion and ego feeding."

Luckily, innovations in green transportation are rapidly advancing. Solar-powered yachts by companies like Silent Yachts, hybrid electric boats, and sustainable fuels are all gaining traction. On land and in the air, more people are turning to electric vehicles, high-speed rail, and sustainable aviation solutions like hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Even for non-billionaires, opting for public transit, rideshare programs, or offsetting travel pollution through trusted platforms can meaningfully reduce personal pollution. And when it comes to climate philanthropy, actions that align with values often speak the loudest.

As public scrutiny grows, the conversation isn't just about extravagance — it's about accountability, and the very real impact our choices have on the planet we all share.

