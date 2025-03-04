Authorities make disturbing discovery after investigating creator of Jeff Bezos' yacht: 'This is a warning'

While trees may not be able to talk, there are organizations in the world that are still giving them a voice. In the Netherlands, prosecutors fined the maker of Jeff Bezos' "superyacht" after the company was caught using illegally obtained materials during the boat's construction.

An investigation into Dutch boatmaking company Oceanco was opened in March 2022. The Public Prosecution Service in the Netherlands was notified of the possibility of "blood teak" from Myanmar being used for the deck of Jeff Bezos' yacht.

Blood teak is a term used to describe illegally harvested teak from Myanmar. The EU, UK, and U.S. have all sanctioned Myanmar teak imports due to its links to the country's military junta. Since February 2021, over 3,000 people have been killed as a result of the junta. The sanctions were put in place to also act as a possible deterrent in purchasing blood teak.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the investigation revealed that Oceanco purchased products made of Myanmar teak from a Turkish woodworking company in 2022.

In November 2024, the Public Prosecution Service announced that it had reached an agreement with Oceanco to fine the company $157,000 for the offense. Additionally, the boatmaker also acknowledged its failure to meet the requirements of the European Timber Regulation.

In a statement regarding the case, EIA Forests Campaign Leader Faith Doherty reiterated the importance of enforcing the law.

"This is the second criminal fine issued in the past two weeks involving traders illegally purchasing and using Myanmar teak in the EU and UK markets," Doherty said. "Finally, the law is being implemented and, once again, this is a warning to those who think they can continue to buy blood teak from Myanmar without consequences."

By discouraging potential buyers from purchasing blood teak from Myanmar, governments around the world can help end illegal timber operations. Not only do these illegal timber operations commit countless human rights violations, but they contribute to the deforestation and removal of valuable ecosystems.

"EIA urges the authorities to implement sanctions targeted at Myanmar teak by investigating those who have recently been found in violation of the EUTR for Myanmar timber imports," Doherty said.

