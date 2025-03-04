  • Business Business

Authorities make disturbing discovery after investigating creator of Jeff Bezos' yacht: 'This is a warning'

"Finally, the law is being implemented."

by Matthew Swigonski
"Finally, the law is being implemented."

Photo Credit: iStock

While trees may not be able to talk, there are organizations in the world that are still giving them a voice. In the Netherlands, prosecutors fined the maker of Jeff Bezos' "superyacht" after the company was caught using illegally obtained materials during the boat's construction.

An investigation into Dutch boatmaking company Oceanco was opened in March 2022. The Public Prosecution Service in the Netherlands was notified of the possibility of "blood teak" from Myanmar being used for the deck of Jeff Bezos' yacht.

Blood teak is a term used to describe illegally harvested teak from Myanmar. The EU, UK, and U.S. have all sanctioned Myanmar teak imports due to its links to the country's military junta. Since February 2021, over 3,000 people have been killed as a result of the junta. The sanctions were put in place to also act as a possible deterrent in purchasing blood teak.

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the investigation revealed that Oceanco purchased products made of Myanmar teak from a Turkish woodworking company in 2022.

In November 2024, the Public Prosecution Service announced that it had reached an agreement with Oceanco to fine the company $157,000 for the offense. Additionally, the boatmaker also acknowledged its failure to meet the requirements of the European Timber Regulation.

In a statement regarding the case, EIA Forests Campaign Leader Faith Doherty reiterated the importance of enforcing the law.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"This is the second criminal fine issued in the past two weeks involving traders illegally purchasing and using Myanmar teak in the EU and UK markets," Doherty said. "Finally, the law is being implemented and, once again, this is a warning to those who think they can continue to buy blood teak from Myanmar without consequences."

By discouraging potential buyers from purchasing blood teak from Myanmar, governments around the world can help end illegal timber operations. Not only do these illegal timber operations commit countless human rights violations, but they contribute to the deforestation and removal of valuable ecosystems.

"EIA urges the authorities to implement sanctions targeted at Myanmar teak by investigating those who have recently been found in violation of the EUTR for Myanmar timber imports," Doherty said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x