Vacationers disturbed as Jeff Bezos' $500 million megayacht passes by: 'It's giving giant pirate ship'

A recently shared video showed the peaceful view at a Caribbean island that was interrupted by a massive private yacht belonging to Jeff Bezos.

The TikTok video, posted to the Bolongo Bay (@bolongobay) Beach Resort account, featured an outdoor bar filled with patrons enjoying the beautiful view of the ocean. Then, the camera operator zoomed in on the horizon to show a huge yacht sailing through the otherwise idyllic setting.

"That moment when you're on vacation hanging out at the pool bar in St. Thomas, and Jeff Bezos decides to sail by on his superyacht just outside the bay," wrote the post's creator.

Bezos' 417-foot vessel, Koru, was estimated to have cost $500 million to build and was the second-largest sailing yacht in the world when constructed, per Superyacht Times.

Displays of excessive wealth and disregard for the environment are more reasons why the current wealth disparity in society needs to be corrected. There's no way to justify a personal $500 million yacht when so many hardworking people experience food insecurity.

Recent stories have highlighted how many Amazon employees are underpaid while their top executives are given exorbitant compensation. One TikTok user mocked, "So glad all [Jeff Bezos'] employees are paid enough to live comfortable lives and there's enough left over for him to afford that boat!"

Private megayachts are also damaging for the environment. A single megayacht can emit more carbon than a small country. Koru not only ruined the view in St. Thomas, it's also contributing to the climate crisis.

Other TikTokers also found the gross display of excessive wealth to be upsetting. One user wrote, "But [you're] told to conserve and be concerned about climate change! Wonder what his private jet looks like?"

Another user shared, "I docked by his other one in Barbados, it had a helipad and a helicopter sitting on it."

One TikToker said, "It's giving giant pirate ship."

