Jeff Bezos sparks firestorm after troubling image surfaces from airfield: 'But they won't be giving raises this year'

In a forum designed to allow current, former, and potential Amazon employees to connect, one Redditor posted a screenshot of a Fossbytes article about Jeff Bezos' recent purchase.

"But they won't be giving raises this year," the original poster predicted.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Fossbytes headline asked "how many more?" after Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon, added a fourth private jet to his collection. The acquisition was reportedly cost $80 million and flies near the speed of sound.

The purchase is gaining the attention of eco-conscious consumers and employees of Amazon alike.

Luxury travel, such as private jet commuting, can have a huge impact on the environment, releasing pollution that has a warming effect on the planet. While commercial jets contribute to this pollution in a big way, private jet usage amplifies the concern because very few people are transported during each flight. It is the opposite of energy efficiency.

Amazon's climate pledge outlines the company's efforts toward sustainability. Since its launch in 2019, Amazon reports to have improved its "carbon intensity" by 24% and reached its goal to match 100% of the electricity used by the company well ahead of schedule. Other efforts include increasing its number of electric delivery vehicles and removing plastic air pillows from delivery packaging at global fulfillment centers.

Bezos' private jet usage seems to contradict the company's public stance of being climate-friendly. He is not the only executive whose practices are not in alignment with their company's eco-related goals.

Executive private jet usage is coming under increased scrutiny, especially when the company is suspected of greenwashing. That is a term used to describe the overstatement or fabrication of claims about a company's commitments and policies in order to seem more environmentally friendly than it actually is. Greenwashing is considered deceptive to consumers who aim to support companies that are making eco-friendly choices.

You can help encourage companies to protect the environment by supporting businesses that are committed to responsible practices.

Redditors were appalled by the post announcing Bezos' new jet purchase.

"And if I'm not correct, it costs $25 million to maintain his yachts per year," one Redditor commented, adding more fuel to the fire.

Another commenter had a big idea, stating: "This is why we all need to walk out at the same time all over the world."

