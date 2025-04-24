Controversial Amazon decision puts major strain on cities around US: 'Frequent bottlenecks and delays'

The most recent policy isn't the only move Amazon has made that's made people question its broader impact.

Earlier this year, Amazon required its employees to return to the office after years of post-pandemic flexibility. While the goal was to keep workers connected and able to give their best to Amazon's customers, the mandate could be encouraging more traffic in already overwhelmed U.S. cities.

What's happening?

Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, sent an email to all employees in September telling them they'd be required to return to the office on January 2, 2025. "When we look back over the last five years, we continue to believe that the advantages of being together in the office are significant," Jassy wrote.

In the email, he pointed to a stronger workplace culture and increased efficiency as some of the key benefits.

But the decision appears to be fueling messier traffic patterns in Seattle, Washington, the home of Amazon's headquarters.

The Seattle Times reported that the city's Department of Transportation noted a traffic increase of 5% to 9% in the first week following the mandate. Transportation data analytics company Inrix also reported that Seattle commute times rose by as much as 20% as people experienced "frequent bottlenecks and delays."

The return-to-office requirement appeared to cover all Amazon office locations, including the company's other U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, as well as locations in Europe, but The Cool Down was unable to identify any statistical assessments or reporting on the effects in those areas.

Why is this important?

Making people who previously worked remotely return to the office increases traffic on the road, adding stress to already long and unpredictable commutes. Longer commutes can put a strain on parents, caregivers, and others who rely on flexible work.

At the same time, more vehicles and traffic congestion mean more carbon emissions that pollute the planet. Vehicle emissions are responsible for about 28% of the United States' planet-warming emissions, which cause dangerous heat waves, rising sea levels, stronger storms, and more frequent wildfires.

This isn't the only move that has made people question Amazon's broader impact on communities. The company has faced criticism in the past about the pollution created by its massive data centers, and its most recent sustainability report also showed a 7% increase in "direct operations" carbon emissions.

What's being done to reduce Amazon's impact?

Despite some questionable actions, Amazon has been taking steps to lower its emissions and impact on the planet. For starters, the company has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by 2040. It's also expanded its fleet of electric vehicles to lower the environmental impact of its deliveries and has eliminated 95% of plastic pillows used in its boxes.

In Seattle, transportation company Lime has noted a substantial increase in the number of people renting its e-bikes and electric scooters since Amazon's mandate went into effect. Victor Long, senior operations manager at Lime Seattle, told Inc. that renters are "replacing short car trips, helping alleviate congestion and pollution and creating a more sustainable city."

Environmental watchdogs are also monitoring Amazon and other major retailers to track their sustainability progress and transparency. You can also get involved by using your voice to advocate for change and support companies that prioritize eco-friendly and sustainable practices.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.