Report about Jeff Bezos' $500 million mega-yacht sparks debate: 'I wonder how one can sleep at night'

There are about 6,000 superyachts patrolling the seas in the world, including Jeff Bezos' ship Koru, which is worth an estimated $500 million. According to some frustrated Amazon employees, a good portion of that pricey vessel is thanks to their hard work.

After three years of construction, the 417-foot-long Koru was completed in 2023. The watercraft includes three enormous 229-foot masts and its own helipad. Koru is so big that it even includes a 250-foot support vessel.

While posting to r/AmazonDSPDrivers, one Redditor offered a brutal take on how Bezos is able to afford such a luxurious vessel.

"Because of your hard work Bezos owns a $500 million dollar yacht, but yet you struggle to pay rent," the original poster wrote.

Amazon DSP, or Amazon Delivery Service Partner, is a service that allows individuals to essentially start their own independent delivery business. These third-party vendors partner with Amazon to deliver packages using Amazon-branded vehicles.

The average Amazon DSP driver earns an estimated $22 an hour. However, Amazon has stated that it usually costs the average person at least $10,000 to start up their delivery business.

According to Yahoo Finance, Bezos earned an estimated $7.99 million an hour in 2023 as the founder of Amazon. Despite losing over $20 billion so far in 2025, Bezos has a net worth of around $216 billion.

While a $500 million superyacht may seem like pocket change to a person worth well over $200 billion, the costliness of these mega-yachts in regards to the environment is enormous. Outside of using illegally imported timber, Koru is estimated to produce over 7,000 tons of carbon every year.

A NOAA report underscored the importance of carbon dioxide pollution, noting that the gas absorbs and radiates heat. This is a major factor in the increase of the global temperature over the last several decades.

In the comments sections, many Redditors were quick to chastise Bezos for his incredible display of wealth.

"I wonder how one can sleep at night hoarding that much wealth," wrote one user.

"Don't forget he also just purchased his 4th Private Jet for 80 Million Dollars very recently," stated another Redditor. "My last day with Amazon was yesterday. Most crooked and corrupt business I've ever worked for."

However, not every commenter took offense to Bezos' superyacht. "He created a product or service that people use," wrote one user. "Generally the creators of popular products or services become wealthy. With the wealth he obtained he purchased a yacht. I don't see an issue with him buying a yacht."

