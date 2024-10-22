The government is giving out $840 for these futuristic stoves: 'It's only made my life easier'

"Probably the best decision that we could have made."

The government is giving consumers 840 reasons to ditch their polluting and difficult-to-clean gas stove for a futuristic induction stove.

Induction stoves come with a host of advantages, including their energy efficiency, speed, and cleanliness. For customers weighing the switch, up to $840 is available in rebates through the Inflation Reduction Act. Those savings can knock off a huge chunk of the cost of even the most expensive four-zone units that come in at $2,000, per Forbes.

Rewiring America can help you access all of the rebates on an induction cooktop you're entitled to with a savings calculator and other free tools.

If the government incentives put an induction stove within your budget, there are plenty of reasons to move on from gas.

For one, gas stoves leak dangerous pollutants such as methane and nitrogen dioxide. Those leaks can increase your household's risk of asthma while contributing to air pollution inside and out.

Another selling point is the ease of cleaning an induction stove. Compared to the often painstaking task of digging out food and grease trapped under gas burners, induction stoves are a breeze. Just spray, wipe, and you're done.

Lastly, induction stoves are more energy efficient and speedy than gas stoves. They use around 80-90% of their electromagnetic energy to heat compared to gas's paltry 38%. Induction heats up instantly and precisely, unlike an inexact gas stove that takes time to get to the desired temperature.

There are also ways to add convenience and versatility through portable cooktops from brands like Duxtop. An easy and affordable portable unit avoids all the dangers of a polluting gas stove while enabling users to cook from anywhere they have a standard power unit. That's ideal for the backyard, a dorm room, an apartment, or even a boat.

If you're not sold on all of the aforementioned benefits of the induction, chefs are also touting the green tech's upgrade on gas.

Popular TikToker Jonathan Kung (@jonkung) shared in a video why he made the switch, including lowering pollution and cleaning time. "It's only made my life easier in the long run," he noted.

Professional chef Chris Galarza called one of his kitchens' switch to induction "probably the best decision that we could have made," citing the energy savings and reduction in cleaning time.

With the government pitching in, it might be time to give the cutting-edge tech a shot in the kitchen or anywhere you have an outlet.

