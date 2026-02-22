Lawmakers push new bill that would impact grocery shopping experience — here's what's happening

Illinois officials could pass a bill that would phase out plastic bags from grocery stores.

State lawmakers are considering charging shoppers a 10-cent fee to take a plastic carryout bag, according to My Stateline. Similar initiatives already exist in numerous states, including Washington and Virginia. The goal is to limit and eventually phase out plastic usage over several years.

The Carryout Bag Reduction Act would implement this fee starting on January 1, 2027. The cost would increase by five cents annually until 2030. If by then plastic usage has not dropped by 90%, then prices for the bags will continue to rise.

This would apply to plastic bags at retail establishments, although restaurants are not included. The bill includes penalties of up to $1,000 for retailers who don't comply.

Plastic is one of the biggest sources of pollution, clogging up waterways and threatening wildlife. A recent study found that there are approximately 170 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean. This material also takes centuries to decompose, instead breaking down into smaller bits of microplastics and nanoplastics.

Microplastics are concerning because they have been found everywhere, from the most remote corners of the world to inside the human body. The health effects of microplastics have yet to be completely understood. However, studies have linked these bits to organ damage, disrupting gut function, and increased risk of cognitive diseases.

While some people believe penalizing plastic bans can lead to unintended consequences, any efforts to limit plastic usage are helpful to ensure a healthy future. One study found that plastic bag fees could be even more effective in curbing usage than outright bans. While more research is needed to say this for sure, it's a promising reminder that policy can help improve the environment. It's better for consumers, too, as they can invest in longer-lasting, stylish, reusable bags.

