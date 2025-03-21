Scientists issue urgent warning after finding tiny particles in human brains: 'Particularly alarming'

Microplastics, or the tiny particles of plastic typically smaller than a grain of sand, have been found in human brains. Alarmingly, these particles are associated with cognitive diseases like dementia.

What's happening?

In a study published in February in Nature Medicine, scientists reported that they detected as much as a spoonful of plastic in human brains, which is much higher than the accumulation found in other organs, like the kidneys or liver, according to Courthouse News Service.

Furthermore, they found the amount of detected microplastics and nanoplastics in brains was significantly higher — in fact, three to five times higher — in people with dementia than those without.

Why are these studies important?

Without intervention, microplastics aren't going away, as plastic production has more than doubled over the last 20 years, according to Our World in Data. This material, overwhelmingly made from dirty fuels, can take tens to hundreds or even 1,000 years to break down.

"The dramatic increase in brain microplastic concentrations over just eight years, from 2016 to 2024, is particularly alarming," said Nicholas Fabiano, from the University of Ottawa's Department of Psychiatry, in a press release about the study.

What's being done about microplastics in the brain?

While the study cannot yet definitively say microplastics in the brain cause dementia, the findings reveal enough to continue the research.

"Now, this does not necessarily mean that microplastics cause dementia per se, however it does warrant further investigation," Fabiano told Courthouse News. By knowing more about how microplastics may affect cognitive function, treatment and prevention can be explored.

People like University of New Mexico neuropathologist Elaine Bearer are doing hands-on work assessing the issue, too, as the lab she works in, the UNM Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, just received full funding to continue research into the issue.

You can help by being aware of your plastic consumption and avoiding single-use plastics like water bottles and food containers. By taking an active role in reducing plastic use, we can contribute to preventing microplastics from contaminating both the Earth and our bodies.

